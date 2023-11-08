In October this year, a controversy erupted over raising the slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in the ABES College of Engineering in the Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh. A similar incident occurred at Sundardeep College on 6th November in which a fresher student was abused by he college security officer for chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’. The video of the said incident has gone viral over social media.

In the video, a student could be seen being threatened by the college guard for saying ‘Jai Shri Ram’. The college administration is said to have apologized for its actions. The Police have also taken cognizance of the event and have assured that further action will be taken against the college authorities.

The incident is said to have happened in the Web City police station area of Ghaziabad. Bhupendra Chaudhary, alias Pinky, a leader with the Ghaziabad Hindu organization, asserted that he sent his associates to the college to look into the case after he learned that a student was being harassed for chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

On Monday (6th November 2023), there was a fresher party of students enrolled in the new BBA and BCA programs. The party was over at 4:30 p.m. Some students began chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ during this time. The students were then abused by the security officers who asked them to lower their tone. The students were also restricted from chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ at the college. The video of the said incident is going viral over the social media.

Meanwhile, a female college professor identified as Deepa Tanwar could also be seen schooling the students for chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’. “You might not even be lighting a lamp at home and here you want to chant Jai Shri Ram,” she was quoted as saying. The mobile phones of the students could also be seen being confiscated by the college authorities.

When the situation became more serious, security supervisor Rai, who had abused the students, released his video. He stated that he had worked at the college for 14 years and apologized if his words had offended anyone. Supervisor Rai, on the other hand, called the children’s sloganeering “noise” and said it was ruining the atmosphere of the college.

The police have said that till now no complaint has been received from any party. Talking to the media, DCP Rural Vivek Yadav said that after receiving the complaint, action will be taken as per the rules.

Hindu Raksha Dal official Saurav Pandit has shared the video of the conversation with the management inside the college on his profile. Apart from the security supervisor who was harassing the students, police officers could also be seen in the video. Supervisor Rai meanwhile could be seen trying to prove himself innocent by presenting his explanation. However, he had to eventually apologize.

Saurav Pandit spoke to the college student who was yelled at for chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’. The student stated that he was with other students and that he raised slogans only after the other students chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’. The victim student claims that the security supervisor assaulted him after he raised slogans. he quoted Rai saying, “It is not the government, but I who am in control here.”

Saurav Pandit told OpIndia that the matter was finally settled peacefully. He stated that the security guard issued a ‘Jai Shri Ram’ challenge and later issued an apology. The college has taken no action against any student.

Notably, a few days ago, a controversy erupted at Ghaziabad’s ABES College over the harassment of a student who chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’. Later two female teachers who had protested against the slogan were suspended, and the student was assured that no action would be taken against him.

The divine chant of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ has been wrongly portrayed as a ‘war cry’ by several ‘seculars’ and ‘liberals’ time and again. It has been observed that the ‘liberals’ and ‘seculars’ widely use the sacred ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan to defame Hindus and portray them as hateful. The ‘liberals’ have deep-rooted hatred towards Hindus and they have been targeting, and demeaning Hindus over the divine chant especially since the BJP, known for its Hindutva beliefs, came to power in 2014. OpIndia has recorded several such incidents in which the ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan was misused to turn a random crime into a ‘hate crime’. The said report can be read here.