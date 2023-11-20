A day after Australia beat India in the final of the 2023 edition of the Cricket World Cup, the wife of Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell took to Instagram to address the ‘hate’ directed at her by some Indian cricket fans.

Vini Raman, a Melbourne-based pharmacist and the wife of Maxwell, informed on Monday (20th November) that she was being abused for supporting the Australian cricket team.

After receiving a barrage of hateful comments and direct messages (DMs), she posted, “(I) can’t believe this needs to be said but you can be Indian and also support the country of your birth…where you have been raised and more importantly the team your husband + father of your child plays in #nobrainer.

“Take a chill pill and direct that outrage towards more important world issues,” Vini Raman emphasised. It must be mentioned that she was born and raised in Melbourne city of Australia. She is of Indian-Tamil origin and married Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell in March 2022.

OpIndia found several comments on the Instagram post of Vini Raman. “You are so idiot…Did not support India,” wrote one Harry Chawla.

Screengrab of the Instagram comment

“You are Indian but you (are) not supporting Indian team. That is shameful,” commented another Instagram user.

Screengrab of the Instagram comment

“Only Indian who is happy today”, remarked one Mahmud.

Screengrab of the Instagram comment

One Viransh told Vini Raman to not return to India. “Thu (yuck),” commented another Instagram user.

Screengrab of the Instagram comment

One Indian Instagram user abused the wife of Glenn Maxwell in Marathi while another asked whether she was happy with India’s loss or her husband’s victory.

Screengrab of the Instagram comment

“Sister, this is not right,” one Instagram user wrote in response to Vini Raman’s support for Australian cricket team.

Screengrab of the Instagram comment

Glenn Maxwell scored the winning runs for the Australian side. He also played a crucial knock of 200 runs against the Afghanistan team and set the momentum for his team ahead of the semi-finals and finals of the 2023 World Cup.