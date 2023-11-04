AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava from Dediapada in the Narmada district of Gujarat was booked in a case of assault by the police following a complaint filed by the forest department. It is alleged that the MLA called forest department employees to his residence, where the AAP leader is accused of threatening and physically assaulting the individuals. Subsequently, the police apprehended his wife, PA, and another individual after the FIR was lodged. However, MLA Chaitar Vasava is currently evading authorities, with his phone reportedly switched off.

Narmada district police chief Prashant Sumbe has provided additional information on the incident. Per his statement, in a village in Dediapada, certain farmers had unlawfully occupied forest department land and initiated farming activities. Upon the department’s intervention to remove the encroachment, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Chaitar Vasava summoned the forest department staffers to his residence for a discussion, where the entire episode occurred.

MLA Chaitar Vasava beat and threatened to kill the forest staff member

Providing further elaboration, the officer stated that certain farmers had encroached upon forest department land for farming, prompting the department’s removal of the encroachment on 29th October. Subsequently, Dediapada MLA Chaitar Vasava invited the forest department staff members to his residence to discuss the issue. On the evening of 30th October, the staff members arrived at the MLA’s residence.

According to the police officer’s statement, during the incident, the MLA allegedly got into a scuffle with the forest employees, physically assaulting them. The MLA reportedly threatened them and asked to provide money to the farmers and also threatened to kill the employees if they did not comply. Additionally, the police officer revealed that the AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava discharged a round in the air using a firearm during the altercation.

On the following day, Chaitar Vasava’s personal assistant (PA) allegedly contacted the forest department employees once more, pressuring them to provide money to the farmers. Subsequently, later that evening, the employees reportedly handed over the money to one of the farmers. However, the forest staff members eventually approached the police with these developments.

The police officer further said, “A case was registered on the basis of a complaint from the forest department after the matter came to our notice. A case of rioting, assault on a public servant, and extortion was booked. Additionally, sections of the Arms Act were also included.”

MLA Chaitar Vasava’s wife and PA arrested; MLA absconding

Apart from Chaitar Vasava, a case was also registered against his wife, PA and the farmer. MLA’s wife Shakuntala Ben, PA Jitendrabhai and farmer Rameshbhai have been arrested. The MLA has now gone underground and is being searched by the Narmada police. Police have said that they will complete the legal proceedings very soon and conduct further investigation.

It is worth mentioning that no kind of cultivation can be done on the land of the Forest Department without the permission of the government. Despite the earlier instructions, some farmers had grown the crop, due to which the forest department was forced to take action.