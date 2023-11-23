The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have finally unearthed the Hamas command centre and tunnels right under the Al Shifa hospital, which is Gaza’s largest hospital. Israel has claimed for decades now that the Hamas command and control centre existed under the hospital.

The IDF has now discovered the Hamas headquarter in the ground offensive it launched about two weeks ago as the next phase of its war on Hamas after the terrorists unleashed brutality on Israel on 7th October.

On 22nd November, the IDF posted two images on X, formerly Twitter, exposing the network of tunnels under Al Shifa.

Just through this door, underneath the Shifa Hospital, are Hamas’ terrorists tunnels.



Here’s the PROOF of Hamas’ terrorism festering underneath hospitals: pic.twitter.com/ezrcOfOMCd — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 21, 2023

In another post, the IDF shared a video showing one of its personnel taking the viewers through the tunnel shafts beneath Al Shifa. The IDF officer, referring to the hospital as “the Qatari building”, shows the large consignment of Hamas’s ammunition seized by the Israeli forces.

She then enters the tunnel and shows the doors that open to multiple rooms. In the video, a bathroom can be seen followed by a room which has an air conditioner with large wiring. “The wiring to that AC helped the combat fighters realise that there’s a tunnel here,” the IDF officer says.

The tunnel also included a separate area with a kitchen sink. Several doors could be seen through the length of the long tunnel, which the IDF claims is connected to a network of tunnels spread across under Gaza.

A first look into Hamas’ underground city, underneath the Shifa Hospital complex: pic.twitter.com/O8gEQHAfJ6 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 22, 2023

Another extensively shot 9 minute 3 seconds long video by the IDF shows IDF Spokesperson RAdm. Daniel Hagari take the viewers through the infrastructure of the tunnel. A toilet, an operation room with wiring and benches can be seen in the video.

A small kitchen area with a sink is seen in the video. “All these facilities, the water, the food are coming from the hospital meaning they are using the hospital infrastructure in order to provide this terrorism mechanism to stay alive and survive,” the IDF spokesperson said.

Once more taking the viewers through the room with the air conditioner, the officer said that the wiring of the AC goes above the hospital which helped them find the tunnel.

The tunnels have apt and heavy electrical wiring for power supply taken from the hospital. Explaining the structure, the officer said that the overhead arches of the tunnel are a unique aspect.

RAdm. Hagari said that the terrorists, anticipating the offensive by Israeli forces, attempted to damage the tunnels so that there was no proof. Some steps after, the tunnels seems to hit a blockade of sorts but not a full blockade.

An officer can be seen manning the blockade in order to defend against any possible attack. This is the point where the tunnel proceeds to the hospital compound and further leads to the tunnels located in the north side of the hospital. That tunnel has an elevator, the IDF revealed.

From the blockade, the officer goes left entering a blast door. “It is really a sophisticated mechanism designed to fight,” the IDF spokesperson says. Leading to another end, a set of stairs to head out onto the hospital compound can be seen.

Dear world, is this enough proof for you? pic.twitter.com/Z3HNDPNV3O — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 22, 2023

On 19th November, the IDF shared another footage on X. The footage shows a 55-meter-long terrorist tunnel, 10 meters underneath the Shifa Hospital complex discovered during an intelligence-based operation.

“The tunnel entrance contains various defense mechanisms, such as a blast-proof door and a firing hole, in an attempt by Hamas to block Israeli forces from entering. For weeks we’ve been telling the world about Hamas’ cynical use of the residents of the Gaza and patients of Shifa Hospital as human shields. Here is more proof,” the IDF wrote.

OPERATIONAL UPDATE: IDF and ISA forces revealed a significant 55-meter-long terrorist tunnel, 10 meters underneath the Shifa Hospital complex during an intelligence-based operation.



The tunnel entrance contains various defense mechanisms, such as a blast-proof door and a firing… pic.twitter.com/tU4J6BD4ZG — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 19, 2023

This comes three days after IDF release footage showing Hamas terrorists entering Al Shifa with two hostages, one of whom appeared severely injured in the video. The footage was from 7th October, when Hamas terrorists launched an brutal air, sea and land attack on Israel killing at least 1,300 people including some foreign nationals and abducting more than 200 to Gaza.

The damning discovery only vindicates Israel’s long held position that Hamas terrorists have use the Al Shifa as a safe haven to not only carry out their terrorist activities but also use the patients as human shields.