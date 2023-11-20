The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have released footage from 7th October from inside Al Shifa, the largest hospital in Gaza, wherein Hamas terrorists can be seen rushing two hostages inside who are surrounded by the terrorists.

A two-post thread on X, formerly Twitter, by the IDF shows a video and two images showing the terrorists walking the lobbies of the hospital with a Nepalese civilian and a Thai civilian, one of whom was severely injured and bleeding.

“EXPOSED: This is documentation from Shifa Hospital from the day of the massacre, October 7, 2023, between the hours of 10:42 a.m and 11:01 a.m. in which hostages, a Nepalese civilian and a Thai civilian, were abducted from Israeli territory are seen surrounded by armed Hamas terrorists. One of the hostages is injured and is being carried on a hospital bed and the other is walking,” the post by the IDF read.

Screenshot of the post shared by the IDF on X showing Hamas terrorists thronging the Al Shifa hospital in Gaza on 7th October

The 37-second-long video attached to the IDF post shows five armed Hamas terrorists surrounding and dragging a hostage in a blue shirt inside the Al Shifa hospital at 10:53 AM. The footage cuts to another frame from inside one of the hospital lobbies at 10:55 AM wherein a doctor can be seen holding the door as the terrorists bring in another hostage on a stretcher.

The hostage can be seen bleeding and his left hand is covered with a cloth. Some bruises also appear visible on his knees and left shoulder. The hostage is then carried further inside perhaps into a room in the hospital. All the while the terrorists ensure that the other hostage is not let loose from their hold.

In a follow-up post, the IDF shared two images from inside the hospital showing the hostage in a blue shirt being carried by an armed Hamas terrorist. The shirt of the hostage appears to have large red spots on it which are likely to be blood stains. Standing behind them are five more men, one of them armed proving that he is a Hamas terrorist too. The time stamp on the image is 11 AM.

The second image with the time stamp 10:57 AM shows a group of at least six Hamas terrorists, three of whom are armed with guns, standing outside the room where the injured hostage was taken on a stretcher.

“These findings prove that the Hamas terrorist organization used the Shifa Hospital complex on the day of the October 7 Massacre as terrorist infrastructure,” the IDF wrote. Notably, the terrorists appear well-versed with the ins and outs of the hospital as they maneuver their way further inside the lobbies.

While the pro-Hamas lobby is globally pushing the narrative that Israel is targeting hospitals in Gaza, Israel has been countering the allegations saying that it is targeting only that infrastructure which has been used by Hamas in Gaza which includes the Al Shifa hospital.

While working on the ground in Gaza to uproot the Hamas headquarters situated right under the Al Shifa hospital, the Israeli forces say they have been providing medical aid to the patients inside the hospital. Hamas has been using civilian infrastructure so as to use civilians as human shields including by setting up camp in and around schools and hospitals.

On 15th November, the Israeli troops stormed the Al Shifa hospital and recovered countless Hamas weapons, arms and ammunition and combat gear.

A military spokesman, Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus showed approximately ten guns, ammunition, protective vests and Hamas military uniforms in a video shot at the hospital. He claimed that some of the weapons were concealed behind M.R.I. machines, others were in nearby storage units and a few were behind a “blast-proof door.”

On 10th November (Friday local time), a missile struck the premises of the notorious Shifa Hospital. Immediately after the missile blast, Hamas-run media blamed Israeli forces for the missile strike. However, the IDF revealed that the hospital building was hit by a Palestinian outfit’s missile that misfired.

The Al Shifa hospital is Gaza’s largest hospital known to have housed Hamas terrorists for years now. The Washington Post in 2014 reported that Al Shifa Hopital had become the “de facto headquarters for Hamas leaders who can be seen in the hallways and offices”.

7th October terrorist attacks by Hamas on Israel

On 7th October, Hamas terrorists launched an all-out attack on Israel from the sea, land, and air. At least 5,000 rockets were launched into Israel from Gaza and tunnels were used to breach the Israeli terroritory and butcher Israel civilians particularly in the border villages of Israel. A music festival hosting more than 200 people was turned into a slaughter ground with many women raped, mutilated and abducted to Gaza.

At least 1,300 people including some foreign nationals, babies, women and senior citizens died in the attacks. More than 200 were abducted to Gaza. The footage shared by the IDF from side the Al Shifa hospital is from the day of the attack.