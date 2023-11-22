The riots were sparked by an article published by ThisDay newspaper which suggested that the Prophet Muhammad might have chosen one of the Miss World contestants as his wife

On 22nd November 2002, religious and ethnic tensions erupted in Nigeria following an article published in ThisDay newspaper. The African nation became the centre of global attention as Muslims and Christians clashed over a newspaper article, leading to the death of 100 individuals. The report coincided with the hosting of the Miss World pageant in the country to which Muslims had objected.

Nigeria is known for its diverse population. It houses a significant Muslim and Christian community. Though they coexist peacefully, there have been historical incidents of tensions between the two fuelled by political complexities, religious differences and economic disparities.

In 2002, Nigeria decided to host the Miss World pageant. The decision was met with both excitement and apprehension. While the event promised to showcase the cultural richness of the country to the world, there were challenges posed by the conservative nature of some religious groups, especially the Muslim community. Conservative Muslim groups had alleged that the event promoted sexual promiscuity and indecency.

Amid the preparations for the event, ThisDay newspaper published an article that sparked a controversy. The report, authored by Isioma Daniel, suggested that the Prophet Muhammad might have chosen one of the Miss World contestants as his wife. It read, “What would (the Prophet) Muhammad think? In all honesty, he would probably have chosen a wife from among them (the contestants).” The provocative nature of the article angered the Muslim community, which considered it disrespectful to their faith.

The article was published in a Sunday edition. The next day, the newspaper ran a brief front-page apology. It was followed by a more lengthy retraction on Tuesday, suggesting the offending passage was published by mistake. However, it did not help in calming the situation.

Soon after the article was published, peaceful protests were organised by the Muslim groups demanding an apology from the newspaper. However, the situation escalated quickly, and violence erupted in the country, especially in the northern city of Kaduna. Christians and Muslims clashed, leading to significant loss of life and destruction of public and private property, leading to an atmosphere of fear and distrust. The riots that erupted are often called the “Miss World Riots of 2002”.

Reports suggest that the angry mobs across the city stabbed bystanders. The riots ran for at least three days, resulting in over 100 deaths and a long-lasting scar on the communal harmony in the country.

As the reports of violence reached the international community, there were concerns and condemnation. The Miss World Organisation prioritised the safety of the contestants and the organising team and shifted the venue from Nigeria to London. The step taken by the organisation underscored the sensitivity and severity of the situation on the ground.

Sharia Law in Nigeria

According to the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom, out of 36 states, 12 have Sharia Law in Nigeria. In 1999, the country adopted a Constitution that outlined the federal system of government and the hybrid application of religious, customary and civil laws. However, within years, several states re-integrated the country’s Islamic criminal law or Sharia law.

There have been several instances where Sharia Law sentenced individuals to death for blasphemy. In December 2022, an Islamic cleric was sentenced to death by Sharia court for alleged blasphemy as he suggested the Shia sect was better than Sunni.

In August 2020, a Sharia court sentenced a Nigerian singer to death for alleged blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad.

There have been countless reports of Christians being lynched in the country over allegations of blasphemy by Muslim mobs. In May 2022, Muslim students in Sokoto stoned a Christian student to death and burned her corpse after accusing her of blasphemy against the Prophet Mohammad.