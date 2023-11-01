Islamic preacher Zakir Naik’s Nigeria visit has caused massive uproar in the African country. Reportedly, he is currently on a visit to Nigeria at the invitation of the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar as per his post on X. Zakir Naik is a fugitive offender wanted by the Indian government on charges under anti-terrorism law.

The radical Islamic preacher seemingly landed in Nigeria on Monday (30th October) following which he posted pictures of himself alongside some Nigerian soldiers and immigration officials. In these posts, Naik labeled the officials of the Nigerian forces as Muslim Air Force and Muslim Immigration.

Nigerian Airforce at the Abuja airport, Abuja, Nigeria

Nigerian Immigration at Abuja airport, Abuja, Nigeria

In one of the posts, Naik captioned, “Interaction with Muslim Airforce Group Captain Abbas Hashim, Military Airport Commander Abuja airport, Abuja, Nigeria.”

Military Airport Commander Abuja airport, Abuja, Nigeria

After learning about his visit to Nigeria, many Nigerians issued a public appeal to the authorities asking them to stop his visit to the country. For this, they asserted that he could incite religious “disharmony or feelings of enmity, hatred” through his religious sermons which they noted have been reflected in the early part of his visit.

“There has been an uproar by most Nigerians after the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, invited Zakir Naik, a controversial Islamic preacher wanted by several nations for terrorism, violence, and money laundering, to Nigeria”, news outlet This Day reported on 1st November.

Similarly, here are headlines from Nigerian media highlighting how they have covered the Nigeria visit of Zakir Naik.

(Nigerian media The Cable report highlights the anger in Nigerian public over the visit of hate-preacher Zakir Naik)

(Nigerian media highlights criminal and terror-talks of Islamic Preacher and fugitive Zakir Naik)

(Zakir Naik has been banned from public speaking by many nations)

Several Nigerian social media users lambasted him for spreading religious bigotry, giving communal Islamic colour to the forces of Nigeria, and fanning communal discord in a country that is grappling with religious divisions. His consistent mislabelling of Nigerian institutions and authorities as ‘Muslim’ has forced Nigerians to question his motives in the country and his background.

Here are some of the reactions to his communal posts calling Nigerian Air Force and Immigration office as ‘Muslim’ outfits. While some users highlighted his past criminal antecedents and provocative speeches, some called him a ‘terrorist’.

This is you? A terrorist

I didn’t realise Nigeria had “Muslim” immigration officers and air force until you brought and imported your inciting hatred into Nigeria.



You are on a mission

Nigeria is a multi-religious nation; It has & will always be. The country is already battling with religious intolerance, don't worsen it by undermining the importance of any religion. "Muslim Airforce" is a wrong statement, acknowledge ur Muslim brothers but do that without… — Daniel Regha (@DanielRegha) October 30, 2023

One user wrote, "You're stoking hatred and division in a sovereign nation. No wonder you ran away from India where you're wanted for acts of terrorism."

You're stoking hatred and division in a sovereign nation.



No wonder you ran away from India where you're wanted for acts of terrorism.

As a Nigerian Muslim i wholeheartedly Condemn this.

Our Country is a Secular State, and our Institutions are not affiliated with any religion.

Please do not cause strife in our country, now i see why you were banned in multiple other countries. pic.twitter.com/JlWEkmrfJx — OMO9JA (@OMO_9JA_) October 30, 2023

Some Nigerian X users also pointed out the mischievous attempt of the radical Islamic preacher Naik when he referred to the Sultan of Sokoto as the ‘Head of the State’. Seemingly, this deliberate error of calling the Sultan of Sokoto – the head of the state was seemingly an effort to box democratic Nigeria into an Islamic theological state with an Islamic cleric as its head.

This is the Head of State… PRESIDENT Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, don't be unfortunate with your religiously divisive statements in a secular country of muslims, christians and traditional worshippers… this is Nigeria not Taliban Afghamistan or Pakistan💥 pic.twitter.com/YL1XoDKDvR — CitizenOlu (@jagabanolu) October 31, 2023

Notably, the 16th and current president (Head of the State) of Nigeria is Bola Tinubu who assumed office on 29th May 2023.

While Sa’adu Abubakar is the current holder of the title – ‘The Sultan of Sokoto’. It is a position that is considered to be the spiritual leader of Nigeria’s ummah and comprises roughly half of the country’s citizens of faith.

Abubakar is the leader of the Qadiriyya Sufi order which is historically the most important Muslim position in Nigeria and senior to the Emir of Kano, the leader of the Tijaniyya Sufi order.

Notably, Sokoto is a major city which is located in extreme north-western Nigeria. It lies near the confluence of the Sokoto River and the Rima River. Sokoto follows Islamic Sharia law.

Nigerian Media’s description of Zakir Naik

Nigerian media outlet, The Cable highlighted that Naik is a Muslim scholar infamous for views that some have described as extreme. In 2006, Naik declared support for Osama bin Laden “as far as he is terrorizing America”, and added that “every Muslim should be a terrorist“, outlet added.

The president of the Islamic Research Foundation and founder of the Peace TV channel, Naik was banned from entering Britain by Theresa May, then UK home secretary, for “numerous comments” and “unacceptable behaviour” in June 2010, the Cable noted, apart from highlighting his criminal history in India.

Nigerian Bulletin emphasised that Naik gained notoriety when one of the suspects in the 2016 Dhaka attack attributed his motivations to Naik’s teachings. The media outlet noted that his visit has raised concerns in Nigeria due to its history of religious violence and Boko Haram activities.

Nigerian Bulletin report on Zakir Naik’s Nigeria trip added, “Besides terrorism-related charges, Indian authorities also accused Naik of money laundering totaling $28 million, used to purchase opulent properties in India and Dubai. India’s Enforcement Directorate investigated the Islamic Research Foundation (IRF), owned by Naik, for receiving funds from dubious sources. Naik faced bans in the UK and Malaysia due to his provocative speeches.”

(Excerpts from Nigerian Bulletin report on Naik’s controversial visit to Nigeria)

Nigerian media, Foundation for Investigative Journalism highlighted that the IRF is banned in India, where Naik has been a wanted fugitive since 2016. It added, “India, Bangladesh, Canada, and the United Kingdom have all outlawed Peace TV, a broadcast station that airs his teachings.”

Meanwhile, according to Nigerian media reports, Naik’s religious sermons are yet to start in Nigeria, which is scheduled to kick off on Wednesday. But before that Nigerians have been putting up pressure on their authorities to intervene and not let him fan communal bigotry in Nigeria. Interestingly, the Sultan of Sokoto, who according to Naik invited him, has not responded to inquiries about harboring a wanted fugitive and hatemonger.