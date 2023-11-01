On Wednesday (1st November), lyricist Javed Akhtar went on an unhinged rant against the Jewish State of Israel over its retaliation against the Gaza-based Hamas terror group.

In a tweet (archive), he claimed, “So now Israel is justifying its indiscriminate round the clock bombing on helpless civilians of Gaza by giving example of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.”

“And the so-called civilised world is listening. They are the same people who teach us human rights,” Javed Akhtar brazened out.

So now Israel is justifying its indiscriminate round the clock bombing on helpless civilians of Gaza by giving example of Hiroshima and Nagasaki . !!! .. and the so-called civilised world is listening . They are the same people who teach us human rights . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) November 1, 2023

Social media users were quick to lambast the lyricist over his biased take on the Israel-Hamas war. “Where was Mr. Javed akhtar on 7th October? He didn’t tweet on #HamasTerrorrists . Why they skip what happened on 7th?” tweeted one Amit Jha.

Where was Mr. Javed akhtar on 7th October? He didn't tweet on #HamasTerrorrists . Why they skip what happened on 7th ? — Amit Jha (@AmitMaithil7) November 1, 2023

“This man has come to lecture us now…Where were you on October 7th?” another X (formerly Twitter) user commented.

Aa gaye gyan dene.. where were you on Oct 7th!?😳😳😳 — Anil Chhikara (@chhikara1) November 1, 2023

“You liars are like weeds popping up everywhere. There is not “indiscriminate round-the-clock bombing”. ISRAEL provided advanced notice and Hamas uses human shields and does not allow human shields to heed Israeli warnings,” one user debunked the claims of the Bollywood lyricist.

You liars are like weeds popping up everywhere. There is not "indiscriminate round the clock bombing". ISRAEL provided advanced notice and Hamas uses human shields and does not allow human shields to heed Israeli warnings.



Israel struck military objectives AFTER giving advanced… pic.twitter.com/kKuRfrwosL — AhavaShalom✡ (@jdwstangs3) November 1, 2023

“This one parades as an atheist but when it comes to ummah the Ms inside screams and comes rushing out!” one Kuldeep Gaurav called out the hypocrisy of Javed Akhtar.

This one parades as an atheist but when it comes to ummah the Ms inside screams and comes rushing out!https://t.co/kshfiG1owj

Always remember: once a Ms, always a G-hadi! (Q 2:216). — Kuldeep Gaurav (@KuldeepGaurav7) November 1, 2023

“1 tweet about HAMAS please,” requested another X (formerly Twitter) handle.

1 tweet about HAMAS please — Entertainment Buzz (@Entertain_Buzz_) November 1, 2023

“Just yesterday, an entire Hindu Village was burned down in Sindh, Pakistan. Persecution of minorities have been happening for decades in Pakistan & Bangladesh. Why do Javed ignores atrocities on minorities in Islamic county?” asked popular X handle ‘Incognito.’

Just yesterday, an entire Hindu Village was burned down in Sindh, Pakistan. Persecution of minorities have been happening for decades in Pakistan & Bangladesh.



Why do Javed ignores atrocities on minorities in Islamic couny? — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) November 1, 2023

OpIndia did not find any tweet by Javed Akhtar condemning Hamas and its attack on Israel, which claimed the lives of 1400 people.

Screengrab of the tweets by Javed Akhtar on Hamas

On October 7, over 2,500 Hamas terrorists invaded Israel by land, air, and sea, killing 1,400 people, the vast majority of whom were civilians, and kidnapping 230 people, including 30 children. The smallest is nine months old. Entire families were massacred in their homes, and over 260 people were slaughtered at an outdoor music festival.

The terrorists raped the Israeli women and also didn’t spare the elders and the children. The videos of these horrific incidents were also made viral. The attack on Israel by the Hamas terrorists marks the most brutal attack against Jews after the Holocaust.