Wednesday, November 1, 2023
HomeNews ReportsWhere were you when Hamas attacked Israel: Netizens slam Javed Akhtar after his heart...
Editor's picksNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Where were you when Hamas attacked Israel: Netizens slam Javed Akhtar after his heart suddenly starts ‘bleeding’ for Gaza

"This one parades as an atheist but when it comes to ummah the Muslim inside screams and comes rushing out!" one X user said.

OpIndia Staff
Where were you when Hamas attacked Israel: Netizens slam Javed Akhtar after his heart suddenly starts ‘bleeding’ for Gaza
Bollywood 'lyricist' Javed Akhtar, image via AFP
11

On Wednesday (1st November), lyricist Javed Akhtar went on an unhinged rant against the Jewish State of Israel over its retaliation against the Gaza-based Hamas terror group.

In a tweet (archive), he claimed, “So now Israel is justifying its indiscriminate round the clock bombing on helpless civilians of Gaza by giving example of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.”

“And the so-called civilised world is listening. They are the same people who teach us human rights,” Javed Akhtar brazened out.

Social media users were quick to lambast the lyricist over his biased take on the Israel-Hamas war. “Where was Mr. Javed akhtar on 7th October? He didn’t tweet on #HamasTerrorrists . Why they skip what happened on 7th?” tweeted one Amit Jha.

“This man has come to lecture us now…Where were you on October 7th?” another X (formerly Twitter) user commented.

“You liars are like weeds popping up everywhere. There is not “indiscriminate round-the-clock bombing”. ISRAEL provided advanced notice and Hamas uses human shields and does not allow human shields to heed Israeli warnings,” one user debunked the claims of the Bollywood lyricist.

“This one parades as an atheist but when it comes to ummah the Ms inside screams and comes rushing out!” one Kuldeep Gaurav called out the hypocrisy of Javed Akhtar.

“1 tweet about HAMAS please,” requested another X (formerly Twitter) handle.

“Just yesterday, an entire Hindu Village was burned down in Sindh, Pakistan. Persecution of minorities have been happening for decades in Pakistan & Bangladesh. Why do Javed ignores atrocities on minorities in Islamic county?” asked popular X handle ‘Incognito.’

OpIndia did not find any tweet by Javed Akhtar condemning Hamas and its attack on Israel, which claimed the lives of 1400 people.

Screengrab of the tweets by Javed Akhtar on Hamas

On October 7, over 2,500 Hamas terrorists invaded Israel by land, air, and sea, killing 1,400 people, the vast majority of whom were civilians, and kidnapping 230 people, including 30 children. The smallest is nine months old. Entire families were massacred in their homes, and over 260 people were slaughtered at an outdoor music festival.

The terrorists raped the Israeli women and also didn’t spare the elders and the children. The videos of these horrific incidents were also made viral. The attack on Israel by the Hamas terrorists marks the most brutal attack against Jews after the Holocaust.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsJaved Akhtar Israel, Javed Akhtar tweets on Israel, Javed AKhtar on Israel Hamas war
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
664,660FollowersFollow
34,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com