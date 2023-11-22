In a firm action against terrorism and its supporters, the administration of Jammu and Kashmir sacked four government employees on 21 November over for their terror links in the Union Territory. The measure has been undertaken according to subclause (c) of the proviso to clause (2) of Article 311 of the Indian Constitution.

The officials have been identified as Dr Nisar-ul-Hassan from Baramulla who is an Assistant Professor (Medicine) at Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) Hospital in Srinagar, Constable Abdul Majeed Bhat from Kupwara, Abdul Salam Rather from Kulgam who is Laboratory bearer in Higher Education Department and Farooq Ahmad Mir from Kupwara, teacher in Education Department. Farooq Ahmad Mir began his career in the Education Department in 1994 and received a promotion to teacher in 2007. All of them have been removed from their jobs “with immediate effect”

J&K government terminates four government employees from service in terms of sub-clause (c) of the proviso to clause (2) of Article 311 of the Constitution of India. The four employees include a doctor, a police constable, a teacher, and a lab bearer in the higher education… pic.twitter.com/djbTg3hSpU — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2023

The government stated that the lieutenant governor is “satisfied after considering the facts and circumstances of the case and the basis of information available” that their actions are sufficient to warrant removal from service in separate orders released by the general administration department. However, the nature of the terror acts in which these people were reportedly involved was not disclosed by the government.

Officials revealed that this is a part of the administration’s fight against the terrorist ecosystem and its major players who were previously secretly brought into the government apparatus by several political regimes in the past. Sources in the government unveiled, “Our policy is clear-zero tolerance towards terrorism. The LG administration is determined to make J&K terror-free. It is a wake-up call to terrorist supporters and their handful of sympathisers that they could be struck regardless of operating covertly under various cover.”

Recently, the Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police (J&K DSP) and brother of Youth Congress leader Aadil Mushtaq was suspended by the home department on 1 October on charges of aiding terrorists, corruption and tempering of evidence. He was arrested on multiple charges on 21st September following a search operation at his residence in Srinagar. He accepted a bribe of Rs 2.7 lakh to “save” Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists Umer Adil Dar and Muzamil Zahoor.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration terminated the services of three government employees for their involvement with Pakistani terror outfits. Kashmir University PRO Faheem Aslam, Jammu and Kashmir Police Constable Arshid Ahmad Thoker and Revenue Department Officer Murawath Hussain Mir were fired from their services by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in July of this year.

Over 50 employees have been fired by the Union Territory administration in the last three years under Article 311(2)(c) of the Constitution. They were working behind curtains for the jihadis and receiving salaries from the public coffers. Those individuals were assisting Pakistani terror groups, giving terrorists logistical support, spreading their radical ideology, raising funds for terrorism and advancing secessionist objectives.