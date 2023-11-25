Saturday, November 25, 2023
‘Muslim reservations anti-constitutional’, says Yogi Adityanath in an election rally in Telangana, accuses KCR of Muslim appeasement

Yogi Adityanath said, "The politics of appeasement can be witnessed at its worst in Telangana today. Muslim reservation is anti-constitutional and should not be allowed to be implemented under any circumstances."

Yogi Adityanath in Telangana
Yogi Adityanath in Telangana. Image Source: X handle of Yogi Adityanath
11

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed a public meeting in Telangana’s Kumuram Bheem Asifabad assembly constituency on Saturday (25th November). During this, he fiercely targeted KCR for his Muslim appeasement policies. He also said that Muslim reservation is anti-constitutional and should not be allowed to be implemented under any circumstances.

The atmosphere is heated in Telangana as the state gears up for the upcoming legislative assembly elections. Eminent leaders from all political parties are actively engaging in public rallies, passionately advocating for their respective candidates. BJP’s star campaigner Yogi Adityanath is also on his Telangana tour for campaigning.

Yogi Adityanath said, “The politics of appeasement can be witnessed at its worst in Telangana today. This government marginalizes people of all castes from their rightful entitlements. Muslim reservation is anti-constitutional and should not be allowed to be implemented under any circumstances.”

He added, “BRS means Bhashtachar Rishwatkhori Samiti (Corruption and Bribery Party). The current situation in Telangana mirrors what Uttar Pradesh experienced before 2017. The Telangana government refuses to observe Liberation Day from Nizam. The BSP and Congress aim to lead the country towards a new partition. Vote for BJP. The BJP will abolish Muslim reservations, benefiting the OBC, SC, and ST categories.”

Yogi Adityanath also held a meeting at Vemulawada in Telangana and participated in corner meetings and road shows at Sanathnagar in Hyderabad. Assembly elections in Telangana will be held on 30th November. The results will be declared on 3rd December.

