The National Commission of Woman (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma Tuesday, took strong objection to the “derogatory and cheap” language used for women by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar inside the assembly while talking on the issue of birth control and population control. Calling it an affront to the dignity of the women, NCW demanded an immediate and unequivocal apology from Nitish Kumar for his crass comment.

Terming his speech “a dark stain on our society”, Rekha Sharma wrote on X, “On behalf of every woman in this country, as the Chairperson of the National Commission for Women, I demand an immediate and unequivocal apology from the Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar. His crass remarks in the Vidhan Sabha are an affront to the dignity and respect that every woman deserves. Such derogatory and cheap language used during his speech is a dark stain on our society. If a leader can make such comments so openly in a democracy, one can only imagine the horror the state must be enduring under his leadership. We stand firm against such behavior and call for accountability.

The Women’s rights body also wrote a post on its official X handle demanding that the Bihar CM apologises to women across the country.

“National Commission for Women, vehemently condemns the recent statements made by Nitish Kumar in the Vidhan Sabha concerning women’s fertility and education and linking it to the population of the country. Such remarks are not only regressive but also egregiously insensitive to women’s rights and choices. Bihar’s Chief Minister should issue an apology to women across the country for these deeply offensive remarks,” the post on NCW’s official X handle read.

The NCW’s strong response came after news agency ANI shared a snippet of the speech, Nitish Kumar gave in the Bihar Assembly today. The Bihar Chief Minister emphasized the need for sex education for girls and, in a very demeaning manner, described how men often have sex with women after marriage and that, with education, women may avoid getting pregnant.

“Agar ladki padh legi… aur jab shaadi hoga ladka-ladki mein… aur woh jo purush hai, roz raat mein jab shaadiya hota hai, uske saath karta hai na… to usi mein aur paida ho jata hai… aur ladki padh leti hai… ki humko maloom tha ki woh karega theek hai… lekin ant mein usko bheetar mat ghusao… usko bahar kar do… aur karta to hai… to usi mein… aap samajh lijiye ki sankhya ghat rahi hai”, as reported by Jansatta Hindi.(If a girl receives an education… and when the marriage happens between a boy and a girl… and the man, every night after marriage, engages in that activity with her, right? So, in that, further births occur… and if the girl gets an education… she will know that he would do it, alright… but in the end, don’t let it inside… pull it out… and if it happens… in that… you understand that the numbers are decreasing),” the Bihar CM said.

While the female members in attendance appeared uneasy, other House members, like as Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, were spotted smiling inside the Assembly as the chief minister made the offensive remark. BJP’s woman MLA Nikki Hembram expressed strong objection to Nitish Kumar’s statement.

Nitish Kumar’s descriptive remarks created an uproar in the assembly. As soon as Nitish Kumar’s speech went viral, Bihar BJP tore into Nitish Kumar for making such a vulgar remark.

“One has never seen a politician in Indian politics like Nitish Babu, with such explicit behaviour. It seems that Nitish Babu’s mind is tainted with the fascination for “B” grade adult movies. There should be a public restriction on his double-meaning statements. It appears that he has taken on the traits of his partners,” the Bihar BJP wrote.

Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh also expressed displeasure over Nitish Kumar’s remarks in the state assembly adding that the chief minister is no longer fit to represent a civilised society.

“Nitish Kumar’s has lost his mental balance. The kind of indecent statement he has given in the Assembly has made him no longer fit to represent civilised society. He should resign,” he said on X.

Several social media users also called out Nitish Kumar for his “crude” and “obscene” remark on women.

Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav however insisted that the statement ‘should be taken as sex education’.