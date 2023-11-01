A shocking case of molestation, assault and abuse of a Hindu girl has come to light in Noida’s Paras Tierea, Sector 142 in Uttar Pradesh where her Muslim classmate named Tanveer Ahmed along with his associates attacked her and her family members. A complaint has been lodged at Police Commissionerate Gautam Buddh Nagar regarding the instance and six individuals including the main accused have already been arrested.

थाना सेक्टर-142 पुलिस द्वारा पारस टियरा सोसाइटी में युवती से छेड़छाड़ व मारपीट करने वाला मुख्य अभियुक्त गिरफ्तार तथा घटना में शामिल अन्य 05 अभियुक्तों को पूर्व में गिरफ्तार कर आवश्यक विधिक कार्रवाई की जा चुकी है। pic.twitter.com/W13Un43WFr — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) November 1, 2023

She informed that the perpetrator who studies with her came into her apartment on 30 October at 8:30 p.m. and tried to physically force himself on her and tortured her. The next morning he again stormed into her house with eight to ten accomplices and assaulted her and her family members as well as threatened to kill them.

She mentioned that the society security guards arrived and protected them and if they hadn’t shown up any perilous incident could have taken place with her and her family. She requested police to take immediate action against the offenders. She is presently studying in the first year of BA LLB (Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Legislative Law) Honours at a private university in Noida.

Authorities have invoked sections 147 (Punishment for rioting), 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 352( Assault or use of criminal force on any person), 354 (Assault or use of criminal force on any woman), 452 (House-trespass and causing harm, assault, restrain, or instil fear in any person) and 506 (Criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. OpIndia has a copy of the First Information Report.

Additional Deputy Commissioners of Police (ADCP) Central Noida Hirdesh Katheria conveyed, “Police station Sector-142 has arrested the main accused who molested and assaulted a girl in Paras Tierra Society and necessary legal action has been taken by arresting 5 other culprits involved in the incident earlier.”

The officer proclaimed that an incident of assault took place in the neighbourhood on the 29th and 30th of October. The police were notified about the same and immediate action was taken. Both the girl and the offender are pursuing BA LLB. He sexually harassed the victim on 29 October and the next day he and his friends engaged in physical assault and chaos with her and her family. An FIR was submitted and a probe was undertaken as soon as we received the information on 30 October. Further inquiry would be initiated after he is brought before the court and appropriate action is being taken on his aides.