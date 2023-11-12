On Sunday (12th November) India’s leading fast bowler Mohammad Shami shared a picture of himself dressed in a traditional Kurta and wished everyone a “Happy Diwali” on X. Shami’s X post on the auspicious occasion garnered Diwali wishes from Indian netizens. However, the Pakistani X users who are anyway frustrated with their team’s humiliating exit from the World Cup 2023, started abusing and trolling Shami for wishing on a Hindu festival despite being a Muslim.

One Mahreen replied to Shami’s post “Yeh just naaaaaam ky Muslims hain …. Follow indian religion hi kartae (He is just a namesake Muslim, he follows Indian religion only).”

Yeh just naaaaaam ky Muslims hain …. Follow indian religion hi kartae 🙏🏻 — Mahreen 🇵🇰 (@tweetwithmarry) November 11, 2023

Another Pakistani wrote, “Another day for Shami proving loyalty to India.” One wonders which country Shami should show his loyalty to, given that he is an Indian citizen.

Another day for shami proving loyalty to India 😂😂 — Mian Laraib Ahmed (@M_Laraib360) November 11, 2023

One Asif Ghafoor wrote, “Diwali wish kr deta Hun India Kay sath loyal lgonga (I will wish Diwali, will look loyal towards India).”

Diwali wish kr deta Hun India Kay sath loyal lgonga 😂😭 — ASiF Ghafoor 🇵🇰 (@callmeasiif) November 11, 2023

Another Pakistani wrote, “Bhai sajda nahi kar paye, Diwali manao ache se (Brother, you couldn’t do Sajda, celebrate Diwali).”

Bhai sajda nahi kar paye,

Diwali manao ache se — Sherlock Ohms (@Wanmohnev) November 11, 2023

One Umar wrote, “Harami Sajda ker Lena taa. Semis main kaam ata lakin ni (If you had performed Sajda, it would’ve helped in Semifinals).”

Harami

Sajda ker Lena taa

Semis main kaam ata lakin ni — Umar lalamusa Wala🇵🇰🇵🇰🇵🇰 (@UmarUmarsadiq92) November 11, 2023

Amusingly, the Pakistani Islamist forgot that his own team players not only performed Sajda but also offered Namaz on the field, even dedicated their rare win in this world cup to Gaza, yet the Pakistanis have been knocked out of the ICC tournament.

This, however, is not the first time when Shami has faced an online attack from Islamists for wishing on a Hindu festival. On Dussehra last year, Shami had posted greetings on his social media accounts. However, the Islamists didn’t like it and slammed Shami for celebrating the Hindu festival and accused him of going against his religion for his career.

Meanwhile, India’s other star bowler Mohammed Siraj also received hate from Pakistani and Indian Islamists for posting Diwali greetings on X.

“Happy Diwali to you and your loved ones,” Siraj posted on X along with his picture.

Happy Diwali to you and your loved ones ✨



Outfit – M M Javeed pic.twitter.com/pVzvuiuaKF — Mohammed Siraj (@mdsirajofficial) November 11, 2023

In response to Siraj’s post an X user wrote, “Are they forced to do that?”

Are they forced to do that? https://t.co/QA1HXx8rLD — Hopefull sinner 🇵🇸 (@yaminn077) November 11, 2023

An Indian X user Faheem wrote, “I believe the entire cricket team received diktat to share Diwali wishes along with their photos.”

I believe the entire cricket team received diktat to share Diwali wishes along with their photos. https://t.co/xqeyuGjw3q — Faheem (@stoppression) November 11, 2023

One Pakistani Islamist opined that Siraj should greet people on a Hindu festival like Diwali only if Hindu players also celebrate Bakrid with him.

Agar ye Hindu khilari aap k sath Bakra Eid manathay hain tu aap ko Diwali manana chahiye warna aap beghairat ho#FreePalestineFromIsrael #FreePalestine https://t.co/yrSCgXOHQV — Aamir Sohail (@IamAamirsohail1) November 12, 2023

“Agar ye Hindu khilari aap k sath Bakra Eid manathay hain tu aap ko Diwali manana chahiye warna aap beghairat ho #FreePalestineFromIsrael #FreePalestine (If Hindu players celebrate Bakrid with you then you can celebrate Diwali otherwise you are shameless),” the Pakistani X user wrote.