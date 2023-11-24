On Thursday (23rd November), thousands of Nepals took to the streets, demanding the restoration of the Hindu monarchy. Subsequently, law enforcement resorted to deploying water cannons and tear gas to scatter supporters of businessman Durga Prasai, as per reports.

The situation required the firing of numerous rounds of tear gas for control. The police reported that the gathering made an attempt to breach the designated demonstration area.

Pro-monarchy protests in Nepal. Image Source: The Indian Express

It is noteworthy that a prominent businessman named Durga Prasai, has been mobilising people through his ‘Nation, Nationality, Religion-Culture, and Citizen Rescue Campaign.’ Prasai advocates for the improvement of Nepal, calling for the dissolution of the current government and the restoration of the monarchy, along with the re-establishment of the Hindu Kingdom, as it was till 2006.

The police have levelled accusations against Prasai, alleging that he incited the crowd. Following Prasai’s departure from the scene after addressing the protest at Balkhu, protesters purportedly hurled stones at security personnel. Earlier in the day, there was a clash between members of CPN-UML’s youth wing and Prasai’s supporters during a protest in Kathmandu’s Balkhu area.

Water canons deployed to disperse the protestors. Image Source: Goshen News

CPN-UML stands for the Communist Party of Nepal – Unified Marxist-Leninist. It is a political party in Nepal that follows a Marxist-Leninist ideology. Upon the arrival of UML cadres during a motorcycle rally, Prasai’s supporters reportedly threw stones, causing damage to both vehicles used by demonstrators and those parked along the roadside.

This week, the Kathmandu district administration imposed a month-long prohibition on protests along the Maitighar to Baneshwar road section, as both factions planned demonstrations in the same areas. They were directed to conduct their protests outside the Ring Road. Following suit, the Lalitpur district administration also declared specific areas off-limits for protests over a three-month period.

Nepal was the only Hindu nation before abolishing the Hindu monarchy

Nepal held a unique position as the sole Hindu nation before the historic decision to abolish the Hindu monarchy. For centuries, the country’s identity was deeply intertwined with Hinduism, and the monarchy played a central role in upholding and preserving this cultural and religious heritage. The formal abolition in 2008 marked a profound shift, not only in Nepal’s political structure but also in its status as a Hindu state. This significant departure from tradition was influenced by China and leftist ideology.

In the early 21st century, Nepal witnessed a seismic shift in its political landscape, culminating in the abolition of the Hindu monarchy. The Maoist insurgency, rooted in Marxist-Leninist ideology and influenced by China-backed Maoist principles, sought to replace the constitutional monarchy with a People’s Republic.

After years of conflict, a peace agreement between the Maoists and the government was reached in 2006, setting the stage for the formal abolition of the monarchy and the establishment of Nepal as a federal democratic republic in 2008. This transition marked the end of the centuries-old Shah dynasty’s rule and reflected a move towards democratic governance.

Influence of China and leftist ideology on the new regime

China’s influence played a role in shaping Nepal’s political trajectory, as it supported leftist ideologies aligned with its interests. The geopolitical dynamics in the region contributed to the realignment of Nepal’s political identity, with China-backed leftists driving significant changes.

The abolition of the monarchy symbolized a complex interplay of domestic political forces and regional influences, highlighting the evolving geopolitical landscape in South Asia. The events leading to this transformation underscored the impact of China-backed ideologies on Nepal’s political evolution, ultimately reshaping the country’s governance structure.

The most noted impact of this policy was increasing the distance between Kathmandu and Delhi. India being a Hindu-majority neighbour of Nepal had historically been a natural ally; but during the years of China’s influence, the diplomatic ties hit a historic low. Narendra Modi chose Nepal as the first nation to visit after assuming the Prime Ministerial responsibilities in 2014. Since then, the relations between the two countries are continuously improving.

Now, a considerable number of people in Nepal want the Hindu monarchy back

The shift away from Nepal’s Hindu monarchy and the rise of left-leaning ideologies has left the Nepalis discontented, with many expressing a desire for the reinstatement of the Hindu monarchy. the former King of Nepal, Gyanendra Shah has also joined the campaign with this demand. The embrace of leftist principles has resulted in the erosion of Nepal’s cultural heritage and traditional identity, the protesters believe. The monarchy served as a unifying force, preserving the nation’s rich Hindu practices and providing a bedrock for the Dharmik way of life. The removal of the monarchy has led to an unnecessary dilution of these cultural elements, contributing to a sense of disconnect among the people of Nepal, the pro-monarchy voices have stated.

Former King of Nepal Gyanendra Shah (Image: The New Indian Express)

Supporters of the Hindu monarchy believe that reinstating the monarchy would not only safeguard Nepal’s cultural and religious traditions but also contribute to the overall well-being of the country. Advocates argue that a constitutional monarchy, firmly rooted in Hindu principles, could play a crucial role in maintaining the delicate balance between modernisation and the preservation of Nepal’s unique heritage, offering a pathway to progress that aligns with the nation’s historical values.