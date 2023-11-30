On Wednesday, November 29, a 21-year-old girl committed suicide by hanging in Rajasthan’s Kota. Nisha Singh, a NEET aspirant from Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya was found dead at her hostel room in Mahavir Nagar 1 in Kota. This is the 29th suicide by a coaching student in Rajasthan’s Kota this year.

According to media reports, the 21-year-old NEET aspirant hanged herself in her hostel room on Wednesday night. It is worth noting that the reason behind the deceased girl’s act is yet to be known.

Reportedly, Nisha was earlier residing in the Indravihar area, however, she moved to a hostel in Mahavir Nagar 1 on November 18. This hostel has 18 rooms and 12 girl students were staying there. Nisha’s father Ausaan Singh recently visited his daughter and stayed with her for six days before leaving on 24th November. It is said that Nisha spoke to her father over a phone call late in the night and subsequently hanged herself from the ceiling fan to death in the hostel room.

When the victim’s father called her back again, Nisha did not pick up his call. Nisha’s father then called the hostel staff who rushed to check on Nisha. However, as nobody opened the door, the police were informed and they broke the door and entered the room to find Nisha’s dead body hanging. Meanwhile, the victim’s body has been kept at the mortuary at MBS Hospital.

The victim’s father has said that Nisha took admission at a NEET coaching in Kota in May this year. Singh said that Nisha was a bright student adding that her family never pressured her regarding academic performance. He added that the incident has left the family shocked.

He further stated that he used to visit his daughter every month. Singh added that she attempted the online NEET exam last year and got a decent score. She then was adamant about joining a NEET coaching in Kota and preparing for the exams. He added that even after moving to Kota, Nisha used to visit her home and was in touch with her family.

It has been reported that despite the district administration’s strict directive to put up suicide prevention rods on the ceiling fans in hostel rooms. Nisha’s room had no such rod. Notably, police have not recovered any suicide note from the spot.

उक्त मामले में कार्यवाही जारी है। — KotaCity Police (@KotaPolice) November 30, 2023

Meanwhile, Kota Police is investigating the matter.