Atrocities including love jihad against Hindu women and girls are on the rise. Now, a 13-year-old 9th-grade Hindu student has been abducted by a Muslim youth named Aryan Shashif Baloch who is a vegetable seller in the Hodko market on 30 October, shocking the residents of Gujarat’s Rajkot.

She was being followed by him for a considerable amount of time and when she arrived at the school he kidnapped her from the gate. However, the authorities rescued the minor and arrested the accused from a Dwarka-bound train.

According to reports, he stalked her to the educational institution at 12 p.m. on 30 October, abducted her from the entrance and took her away on a two-wheeler. Later, her uncle (father’s brother) lodged a police complaint at Bhaktinagar police station after which the cops responded promptly and nabbed him from a train that was headed for Dwarka on the Rajkot railway station on the same night.

The minor attends a school on Kothariya Road and is enrolled in class 9, per the police report. Her grandmother had dropped her off at school in the afternoon, but when she went to pick her up in the evening, the old woman could not find her. Afterwards, the distraught family looked for the child but was unable to locate her. The family members then notified the police right away.

The cops questioned the perpetrator’s father on the basis of suspicion, however, they discovered that he was not present at the place of business or home. Meanwhile, after reviewing CCTV footage and mobile location they learned that the current location of the culprit’s device was Rajkot railway station. Furthermore, it was revealed that he was on a train which was going to Dwarka with the girl, after which the two were found by the police.

The authorities saved her and took him into custody. She told the police that Aryan Shashif Baloch molested her after abducting her from the school. The girl said that he touched her inappropriately and also assaulted her.

It has been reported that the accused had created a fake social media account in the girl’s name, and had threatened to make some of her photos viral if she did not accompany him from the school.

The police have filed a case under sections 363 (kidnapping), 354-K (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code and section 8 (punishment for sexual assault) of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act in response to the complaint. We tried to get in touch with the Bhaktinagar police station to inquire further about the situation but failed to do so due to the busy schedule of the officials.

The complainant also disclosed that the offender and his father sell vegetables near their shop in Hodko market. She used to frequent the store which is how she attracted Aryan’s unwanted attention. He watched her as she went to and from school while sitting at a paan shop close to their home. He had already manipulated her to meet with him prior to the occurrence but was reprimanded and sent away by her family after they came to know about it.

They have also accused him of running a social media account in the name of their daughter. He reportedly obtained images of the girl and was using them to blackmail her. Moreover, they insisted that a medical examination should be performed in order to determine whether or not she had been sexually assaulted by him.