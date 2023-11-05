On Saturday (4th November), Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky lamented that the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas somehow took the focus from the Russia-Ukraine war, which has been going on since February 2022.

He made this statement in a press conference with EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen on her tour to Ukraine to assess the war-torn country’s preparations to join the European Union.

Volodymyr Zelensky said, “Of course, it’s clear that the war in the Middle East, this conflict, is taking away the focus. We have already been in tough situations when there was almost no focus on Ukraine. I am sure we will overcome this challenge.”

https://t.co/UFLeaqCToR — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) November 4, 2023

Zelensky was also prompted to provide a response regarding the recent evaluation from Ukraine’s top military commander, Valery Zaluzhny, who stated that the conflict was transitioning into a phase of static positioning. This shift was seen as advantageous for Moscow, as it could facilitate the reconstruction of its military capabilities.

In response to this, Volodymyr Zelensky said, “Today, the time has passed and people are tired and there are different opinions. But this is not a stalemate.” He acknowledged that Russia had gained aerial control and emphasised the pressing need for US-manufactured F-16 fighter jets and sophisticated anti-aircraft defences to alter the current state of affairs.

Notably, Zelensky’s recent remarks came during a period when the United States House of Representatives passed a Republican-sponsored bill granting $14.3 billion in aid to Israel on Thursday (2nd November). This move contradicted the request made by US President Joe Biden to allocate supplementary funds for Ukraine and other pressing issues. Ukrainian forces are already contending with fatigue and uncertainties surrounding the future of US military aid.

The Ukrainian leader also dismissed the notion that Western nations were pressuring Kyiv to engage in negotiations with Russia. He said, “Today, no one among EU, US leaders and others – our partners – is putting pressure on us to now sit down to negotiate with Russia and give away something to it. This will not happen.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen landed in Kyiv on Saturday ahead of the imminent presentation of a European Union report next week, which assesses Ukraine’s advancements in its quest for EU membership. She posted from her X handle, “Good to be back in Kyiv for my 6th wartime visit. I’m here to discuss Ukraine’s accession path to the EU. The EU’s financial support to rebuild Ukraine as a modern, prosperous democracy. And how we will continue to make Russia pay for its war of aggression.”

Ukraine and Russia have been at war for more than a year now. In 2014, Russia captured Crimea from Ukraine and has been controlling it ever since. The war started after Russia felt provoked by Ukraine’s inclination to join NATO which is largely an anti-Russia coalition of Western nations. Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 and the battle is being fought on Ukrainian soil. Ukraine has received immense support from the West but the support is gradually fading. Ukraine has seen massive losses in men and territory.

Israel’s all-out war on the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas is a resolute retaliation to the 7th October attacks. More than 1,400 people, mostly Israelis, lost their lives and at least 220 were taken hostage by Hamas in Gaza after the brutal terrorist attack. The terrorist group had also launched 5,000 rockets on Israel.