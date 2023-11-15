On 14th November, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut shared a post from his X handle justifying Hitler’s holocaust against Jews. He shared a post by an X handle ‘Article19 India’ wherein a video of premature babies was shared. It was claimed that the Israeli armed forces cut off the power to the incubator of these babies. Sanjay Raut said in his post that Jews were killed by Hitler for such actions.

Sanjay Raut wrote, “Why did Hitler hate the Jewish community so much? Is this understandable now?”

Screengrab of Sanjay Raut’s X post

Earlier, Article 19 India wrote in its post, “Premature babies are screaming in Al-Shifa hospital. the power to the incubator in which they were kept has been cut off by Israel. Armed forces have surrounded the hospital from all sides. No food items, milk, or water are allowed inside the hospital.” The post also contained a video claiming that it is from the Al Shifa hospital.

Sanjay Raut implied in his post that Hitler killed Jews in the holocaust because they committed such actions. He justified Hitler’s killing of Jews in the holocaust during the Second World War. The ethnic cleansing claimed the lives of more than 60 lakh Jews wherein they were killed by locking in a gas chamber. He later deleted the tweet.

It is pertinent to note that 39 babies have not died at the Al Shifa hospital, however, it is being reported that they are at risk due to lack of oxygen and electricity. IDF had also offered to provide oxygen and aid to Shifa Hospital in order to ensure that the babies were safely evacuated. “The IDF remains committed to upholding its moral and professional responsibilities to distinguish between civilians and Hamas terrorists,” the military spokesperson said. “The IDF is willing to work with any reliable mediating party to ensure the transfer of the incubators.”

In a phone call released by the IDF, an officer from the Coordination and Liaison Administration (CLA) to Gaza, speaking with the Director General of Al-Shifa Hospital, can be heard offering the incubators as well as helping evacuate children and patients from the facility.

“We are ready to provide you with any assistance you wish to evacuate children and patients. We are ready to provide you with any assistance. We’ll even provide you with an incubator,” the officer said.