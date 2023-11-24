An alleged case of love jihad has surfaced in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra where the daughter of a Hindu cold storage facility owner was tricked into falling into a love trap by Furqan, a leather belt maker who initially befriended her on Instagram, reported Jagran. Kamla Nagar police filed a case after being notified of the incident by her father and arrested the accused within three days as well as recovered the 19-year-old girl from Delhi.

According to the young woman’s relatives, the accused had also committed the same crime a year prior, but the police found them and settled the matter. She is a resident of Kamla Nagar while the perpetrator is from Achhnera. She is pursuing her studies in a different state and had returned home on vacation after which she went missing on the evening of 19 November. As per reports, Furqan lured her into a relationship with him after making friends with her on the popular social media app Instagram.

The grandfather of the girl lodged a police complaint and opened a case against the culprit, his father Salim and his brother. Following this, the police launched a probe and traced the girl to Delhi using her phone number. She was brought back from the national capital and Furqan was apprehended by cops. Anand Veer, the in-charge of the police station stated that her statement would be entered into the court record following her medical examination.

The girl and Furqan became Instagram friends two years ago. She was relocated to another state to continue her studies when her family discovered the conversation between the two and forbade her from accessing the app. However, when the girl came home during vacation, he lured her and took her away with him to Delhi on 19 November.

Notably, the offender had taken the girl away in a similar manner a year prior. However, the authorities found her and did not register any case after the two sides came to an agreement. She was a minor at the time and he would have been booked under many serious sections including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The instance is being related to love jihad online.