Monday, November 27, 2023
HomeNews ReportsUP: Hanuman Chalisa, Sundarkand to be recited by prisoners for personality development
News Reports
Updated:

UP: Hanuman Chalisa, Sundarkand to be recited by prisoners for personality development

Prisoners will be asked to study and recite the Hanuman Chalisa and Sundarkand as a part of the program, besides being guided in additional developmental skills such as literature and writing. This comprehensive approach aims to foster their transformation into more responsible and constructive members of society.

OpIndia Staff
UP prisons Hanuman Chalisa
A Jail (Representative Image | Source: Indian Legal)
4

Chants of Hanuman Chalisa and Sundarkand will soon reverberate across prison facilities across Uttar Pradesh as inmates will soon engage in reciting the devotional hymns as a part of the integral components of their educational curriculum for their personality development.

The Prison Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Dharmveer Prajapati, has declared and taken the lead in implementing this initiative, a report published in Aaj Tak said. Books and religious scriptures will be provided to individuals interested in reading such texts as part of this effort.

Prisoners will be asked to study and recite the Hanuman Chalisa and Sundarkand as a part of the program, besides being guided in additional developmental skills such as literature and writing. This comprehensive approach aims to foster their transformation into more responsible and constructive members of society.

The minister emphasised that the chanting of the Hanuman Chalisa serves as a powerful means to impart lessons in personality development and mantras to individuals, devoid of any particular agenda or religious bias.

Significantly, engagement in such religious practices is not obligatory. However, given the positive outcomes observed in previous instances of similar initiatives, the minister conveyed that individuals who express interest will be provided with scriptures, particularly the Hanuman Chalisa, for reading.

In his recent communication with inmates at Azamgarh jail, Minister Prajapati underscored that this initiative is exclusively centred on improving the personalities of prisoners and equipping them for a more promising life beyond incarceration.

According to media accounts, measures are being implemented to ensure the availability of religious books and scriptures in prison libraries throughout the state, aiming to facilitate the spiritual awakening of all inmates.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
36,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com