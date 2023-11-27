Chants of Hanuman Chalisa and Sundarkand will soon reverberate across prison facilities across Uttar Pradesh as inmates will soon engage in reciting the devotional hymns as a part of the integral components of their educational curriculum for their personality development.

The Prison Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Dharmveer Prajapati, has declared and taken the lead in implementing this initiative, a report published in Aaj Tak said. Books and religious scriptures will be provided to individuals interested in reading such texts as part of this effort.

Prisoners will be asked to study and recite the Hanuman Chalisa and Sundarkand as a part of the program, besides being guided in additional developmental skills such as literature and writing. This comprehensive approach aims to foster their transformation into more responsible and constructive members of society.

The minister emphasised that the chanting of the Hanuman Chalisa serves as a powerful means to impart lessons in personality development and mantras to individuals, devoid of any particular agenda or religious bias.

Significantly, engagement in such religious practices is not obligatory. However, given the positive outcomes observed in previous instances of similar initiatives, the minister conveyed that individuals who express interest will be provided with scriptures, particularly the Hanuman Chalisa, for reading.

In his recent communication with inmates at Azamgarh jail, Minister Prajapati underscored that this initiative is exclusively centred on improving the personalities of prisoners and equipping them for a more promising life beyond incarceration.

According to media accounts, measures are being implemented to ensure the availability of religious books and scriptures in prison libraries throughout the state, aiming to facilitate the spiritual awakening of all inmates.