A communal event by the name of ‘All India Muslim Mahapanchayat’, which was to be held at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on Monday (18th December) has been postponed, reported The Hindu.

According to the Delhi police, the organisers of the event failed to provide a ‘written assurance’ about the safe and smooth conduct of the ‘All India Muslim Mahapanchayat’

While speaking about the matter, a cop informed, “We have not received any written assurance related to certain points to conduct the event, therefore no-objection certificate (NOC) cannot be issued. Nobody approached us till Sunday (17th December) night.”

ISIS poster boy Mehmood Pracha vows to move Delhi High Court

The organiser of the communal event is an ‘advocate’ named Mehmood Pracha, who holds the distinction of being featured on the cover of ISIS magazine ‘Voice of Hind’ in February 2020.

On being contacted by The Hindu, he informed about his plan to move the Delhi High Court. Pracha also said that the event had been deferred and a small gathering was organised instead at Aiwan-e-Ghalib auditorium near ITO in the National Capital.

Timeline of the proposed ‘All India Muslim Mahapanchayat’

Mehmood Pracha had initially planned a large congregation of Muslims at Ramlilla Madian on the 29th Oct this year.

Through his organisation ‘Mission Save Constitution (MSC),’ the ISIS poster boy even succeeded in getting permission from the Delhi police by dubbing ‘All India Muslim Mahapanchayat’ as ‘education about constitutional rights.’

When the police discovered the communal nature of the ‘All India Muslim Mahapanchayat,’ they revoked the permission granted to MSC. Mehmood Pracha then moved the Delhi High Court, only to be told to re-schedule his event after the Hindu festive season was over.

‘Mission Save Constitution’ then rescheduled their event from 29th Oct to 4th Dec. Delhi police turned down the request, highlighting that it has already granted permission to an organisation named ‘Maha Tyagi Sewa Sansthan’ (which sought NOC two days before MSC).

The organisation yet again moved the Delhi HC, following which the court asked the MCD and the Delhi police to provide a date that is convenient for organising the ‘All India Muslim Mahapanchayat.’ As such, the event has now been postponed to 18th December, 2023.

But it has now been postponed again after Pracha failed to provide a written assurance to the Delhi Police about the safe and smooth conduct of the event.