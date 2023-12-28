Thursday, December 28, 2023
Ayodhya: Yogi govt imposes liquor ban within 84-km radius of Parikrama area ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration

The Ram Mandir Kshetra (area) has already been made alcohol-free. The new directive is now to cover the 84-kilometre-radius of the temple.

The Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh has banned alcohol sales within the 84-kilometer-radius of the Parikrama area of the Ram Mandir ahead of the grand opening on 22nd January, 2024.

As per reports, state Excise Minister Nitin Aggarwal stated that all such shops with the 84-kilometre-radius of the Mandir’s Parikrama area will be shut to make the temple area alcohol-free. An official directive has been issued on the matter.

The significant move comes after Aggarwal met with Champat Rai, General Secretary of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Trust. The Ram Mandir Kshetra (area) has already been made alcohol-free. It has been clarified that the ban is not applicable to entire Ayodhya but only the given radius around the temple.

The preparations for Ram Lalla’s consecration, or Pran Pratishtha ceremony have reached the final stage and final work is in full swing.

State ministers including Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya stopped by to evaluate development efforts in the city.

The general secretary of the Sri Ram Janmbhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai on 9th December released beautiful photographs of the temple’s sanctum sanctorum.

Several political leaders including from the Opposition, celebrities, and religious heads across religious lines have been invited to the inauguration ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the event to install the Ram Lalla idol on 22nd January, drawing thousands of Lord Ram followers to Ayodhya for the landmark event.

Notable personalities like industrialists Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani and Ratan Tata, cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli and Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan among other actors are invited to the consecration ceremony.

The consecration or the Pran Pratishtha ceremony is expected to be a grand event as the Teerth Kshetra Trust has sent traditional invitations to all prominent temples, spiritual leaders, Shankaracharyas, Mahamandaleshwars, and leaders of Sikh, Jain, and Buddhist sects from all over the country.

