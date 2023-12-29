Friday, December 29, 2023
HomeNews ReportsBangladesh: Islamists grab 8 acres of land belonging to Hindu family, assault and threaten...
Editor's picksNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

Bangladesh: Islamists grab 8 acres of land belonging to Hindu family, assault and threaten them, police take no action

The victims, identified as Rathindra Nath Roy and his wife Sushila Rani, had filed a complaint with the local police but no action has been taken in this regard.

OpIndia Staff
Bangladesh: Islamists grab 8 acres of land belonging to Hindu family, assault and threaten them, police take no action
The land owned by Rathindra Nath Roy, image via The Daily Star
7

A group of Islamists, belonging to the ruling Awami League (AL) party, have grabbed 8 acres of land belonging to a Hindu family in Parulia village in Hatibandha upazila of Bangladesh.

As per a report by The Daily Star, the land grabbers include AL leaders Hafizul Islam, Abul Kalam, Hazrat Ali and Redwan Ahmed. Hafizul and Abul serve as the Patikpara Union Ward No.4 President and General Secretary respectively.

The victims, identified as Rathindra Nath Roy and his wife Sushila Rani, had filed a complaint with the local police but no action has been taken in this regard. They have accused the four land grabbers and their supporters of threatening them with dire consequences if they visited their own land.

Islamists assaulted the victims

He informed The Daily Star that large tracts of his ancestral land were lost due to erosion by the Teesta River about 40-45 years ago. But about 10 years ago, a char land was developed in the same place after a huge landmass emerged from the riverbed.

Following that, Rathindra Nath Roy had been growing crops on the remaining land. On 13th November this year, Hafizul Islam, Abul Kalam, Hazrat Ali and Redwan Ahmed went to the field where the Hindu man and his wife were sowing maize seeds.

They claimed to be the owners of the land and beat up the Hindu couple mercilessly. According to Sushila Rani, the accused men are coercing Rathindra to sign a non-judicial stamp paper, stating change of ownership from him to the 4 Islamists.

Accused men cite ‘conflicting’ land deal, police take no action

When The Daily Star reached out to land grabber Abul Kalam, he claimed to have purchased 8 acres land along with 3 other accused for Tk 80 lakh (~ ₹60.39 lakhs). Another land grabber Hazrat Ali claimed that the land had been bought for Tk 87 (~₹65.67 lakhs).

They claimed that since the land registry was not done in Char areas, they were asking the Hindu family to sign on non-judicial stamp.

While speaking about police inaction to The Daily Star, Officer-in-Charge (Hatibandha Police Station) Shah Alam acknowledged that he had received a complaint from Rathindra Nath Roy but instead asked the local UP Chairman to ‘resolve’ the issue locally.

Hindu families forced to sell their houses in Shailkupa

Ahead of the upcoming elections in Bangladesh, the Hindu community is facing the wrath of political violence. Several Hindu families have been forced to vacate their houses in Shailkupa upazila in the Khulna division of Bangladesh and sell them at giveaway prices to avoid religious persecution.

As per a report by Kalbela News published in November this year, the minority community is facing threats from Islamists and hence many Hindu families are migrating to other parts of the country. For instance, the residence of a deceased Hindu man named Satyendranath Saha was encroached and a 4-storeyed building was constructed in its place.

‘Jubo League’ Chairman (Shailkupa upazila) Shamim Hossain Mollah and his father Sabdar Hossain Mollah were accused of infringing upon the property of the Hindu family. It must be mentioned that the ‘Jubo League is the youth wing of the ruling Sheikh Hasina-led-Bangladesh Awami League party.

While speaking about the matter, the daughter-in-law of Satyendranath Saha informed that the ‘Jubo League’ leader had taken their house and a Kali Mandir by force. Despite complaints to the local MP Mohammed Abdul Hyee, no action has been taken against the accused.

Interestingly, Hyee is also a leader of the Bangladesh Awami League party from the Jhenaidah constituency. According to Kalbela News, the case of Satyendranath Saha is one of the countless stories of minority Hindu families who have lost their property to encroachment by local influential Muslim leaders.

Everyone involved in this organised form of ‘land jihad’ are politicians and political workers. In order to intimidate the Hindu residents of Shailkupa into selling their homes, the Islamists have resorted to threats, assault and even vandalism of Hindu temples.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsrathindra Nath Roy, Sushila rani, Hafizul Islam, Abul Kalam, Hazrat Ali, Redwan Ahmed, Parulia village, Hatibandha upazila of Bangladesh.
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Mohammed Zubair and ‘fact-checking’ website Alt News partially fact-check viral rape video: Fail to highlight the Muslim identity of perpetrators

OpIndia Staff -

Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda says BJP will win 400 seats if EVMs are not ‘fixed’, refuses to provide proof of ‘hacking’ when...

OpIndia Staff -

Odisha: Bajrang Dal encounters violent confrontation with cattle smugglers from ‘Samuday Vishesh’, 10 members injured

OpIndia Staff -

Rajasthan: Driver Sameer Khan murders former Congress councillor Lakshmi Purohit for refusing to marry him, used to threaten her husband for firing from job

OpIndia Staff -

UP: Fatehpur’s Shabia reverts to Hinduism and becomes Sita, marries a Hindu man despite opposition from her family

OpIndia Staff -

‘Islamic law allows multiple wives, but all wives must be treated equally’: Madras High Court cites Sharia to annul Muslim marriage

OpIndia Staff -

Karnataka: School teacher makes male student hug and kiss her in ‘romantic photoshoot’ during educational tour, parents demand strict action

OpIndia Staff -

Fake rent agreement, house of a dead woman and police oversight: Cops bust racket in Maharashtra which helped over 70 Bangladeshis secure Indian passports

OpIndia Staff -

“Consider Mohammad Zubair involved should there be an attack against me or my family”: Bittu Bajrangi files plaint against fake news peddler who dismissed...

OpIndia Staff -

Ram Mandir becomes a flash point in Kerala politics: How IUML is threatening Congress to toe Islamist line while hailing Communists for their stand

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
38,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com