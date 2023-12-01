Islamist columnist Salma Nazma has invited a much-deserved backlash on social media platform X for reigniting the “bigot baby secular baby” narrative on the platform. On 30th November, Salma Nazma narrated an alleged incident claiming that her daughter’s classmate told her that she is not comfortable attending her birthday party because they are Muslims.

“Yesterday a classmate told my daughter, that she is not comfortable attending her birthday party, since we are Muslims. I really wonder, what kind of conversations parents have at home, for 11 yr kids to talk like this,” Nazma wrote on X.

Naturally, given her history of using children to target anything and everything that is Hindu, Nazma was countered by netizens. An X user shared her story that her driver and maid refused to eat at her house on any festival saying it is “haram”. “I don’t know who teaches this in their home,” she retorted.

To this, all Nazma had to say was a shameless “Lol”. Replying to another user, Nazma also suggested that perhaps her daughter’s classmate who refused the invitation was “allergic to Muslims”.

In response to a user who expressed concern, Nazma replied saying that “she has prepared her daughter for such things as this is not the first time”. A fine example of how Islamists are raising an entire generation feeding them assumptions, victimhood and cooked up narratives.

X users also pointed out how her timeline is full of Hindu hate and asked her why does she then want her kids to befriend a Hindu when she doesn’t like Hindus herself.

Netizens then called out Nazma for a post of hers from 2021 which was completely contradictory to her latest hue and cry.

On 23rd January 2021, Nazma wrote on X telling Muslim boys to “stop walking your Hindu girlfriends home and I don’t give a f*ck if people get offended. People will only outrage, no one will come to your rescue”.

Netizens pointed out how the so-called columnist then told Muslim boys to stop walking their Hindu girlfriends home while now ranting about how her daughter’s classmate allegedly refused to attend her birthday party.

In both cases, of course, she used the Muslim victimhood card as is the norm with Islamists while simultaneously demonising Hindu children, their families and by extension Hinduism. After all, that is always the larger cause of Islamists.

Dr Nazma, who has written for The Hindu, The Telegraph and the ilk, is one among many such ecosystem-fed Hindu haters who have resorted to the ‘bigot baby secular baby’ tactic.

Another screenshot of one of her old posts was shared by a user. As per the screenshot, in her post dated 14th October 2019, Nazma shared that, again, her daughter was told by a 10-year-old that he hates Muslims and also “threatened to slap her”.

“Dude! My daughter was told yesterday by a 10 yr old that he hates Muslims and also threatened to slap her. A few days back she was told that Muslims are bad people by her classmate. She is six. Twitter is not India, but it is a reflection of the Indian society. People replying here are not robots.” she wrote.

The reality check from netizens to the Islamist columnist hit the nail on the head. Alas if only reality checks were the solution for a people whose entire belief system is that waging jihad against ‘Kafirs’ is a call from the divine.

The hate for Hindus runs so deep in the minds and hearts of people like Dr Nazma that even children become means of psychological propaganda weapons for them.

In 2017, journalist Faye D Souza spoke of her 5-year-old niece and how she allegedly condemned the Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh after the child died in a government hospital in Gorakhpur.

In 2017, Saba Naqvi claimed that her 8-year-old nephew was asked by a classmate if he is Pakistani because ‘they say’ he is tall and fair. She then asked whether this was an insult or idiocy.

Fake news peddler and propagandist who masquerades as a journalist, Rohini Singh, tweeted an entire thread where apparently, at a 5-year-old’s birthday party, some ‘little Zoya’ was asked to ‘go back to her country’ to which she said she ‘is not Pakistani’.

This ‘secular-baby-bigot-baby’ was then converted into an article, akin to atrocity literature, in the leftist propaganda portal, The Wire.

Rohini Singh in the article claimed that several other people had messaged her after her thread and narrated several other such stories.

In another story, she said a mother told her that her ‘little girl’ was told that she would be locked in a room forever. According to Rohini, that was an “obvious reference” to NRC.

It is interesting that the Islamists think it is believable that KG children would be discussing India and Pakistan or that toddlers would be discussing NRC.

That children should not be at the receiving end of any conflict in the world is a basic point that all humans can and should agree upon, for the sake of ethics, human rights, morality, all the words which by the way this ecosystem uses selectively.

But really, victimhood has worked so well for them that even if it comes at the cost of the child of a Hindu, they will grab the opportunity.

The anecdotes shared by Dr Nazma and her coterie to demonise Hindu children and their upbringing with carefully woven words and projected as personal stories are used to launch an offensive on the Hindu value system.

Notice how she writes, “I really wonder what kind of conversations parents have at home for 11-year-old kids to talk like this.” This Islamist is directly projecting a probably made-up incident to cast aspersions and doubts on the conversations an everyday Hindu parent and family has with their child.

No Nazma, us Hindus have children too, of course not 18-20 because that’s a record no one else but your community alone can achieve, but we do have children in our homes.

And in case you forgot, we are Hindus so of course, we do not radicalise our children into becoming jihadis or do and say anything that makes them come close to even the shadow or any harm, much less locking horns with Islamists who we are very much aware can be at our throats for something as normal as taking conducting peaceful festive processions.

We want our children to live and live happy and healthy lives at that for the greater good of their motherland and humanity. We are not the kind to weaponise their tiny, innocent hands with heavy, hurtful stones to hurl at “kafirs”.

We are not the ones who shamelessly justified the death of a four-month-old infant Mohammed Jahan during the anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh in the name of jihad. You did. You Nazma have endorsed putting a Muslim infant child in the arms of death and justified it by saying the infant “died for a cause”. Hindus, however, do not talk to their children about your community at all for these very fears. If you can justify infants being killed at protests “for a cause”, what will your ilk do with ours? We do not want to know.

The kind of conversations that the parents of Hindu children, whom you use to cook up stories and make them vulnerable to the fatal harm that can come their way, have is way beyond what your delusional and devious mind can comprehend.

‘Bigot baby secular baby’ anecdotes shared by Islamists resemble Nazi propagandists strategy

These anecdotes against Hindu children shared by Islamists in India mirror Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels’ strategy, who was Reich Minister of Propaganda of Nazi Germany.

He was one of Adolf Hitler’s closest and most devoted associates and was known for his deep antisemitism. He advocated progressively harsher discrimination, including the extermination of the Jews in the Holocaust.

Goebbels propaganda was one of the large contributing factors to the genocide of Jews in Nazi Germany.

One notices the similarities in the manner in which Jews were vilified by Goebbels and what the ‘Liberals’ are doing today to Hindus, and it is difficult to escape a distinct chill that runs down one’s spine.

The ‘bigot-baby-secular-baby’ story seems to follow all of the propaganda tenets that Goebbels used to demonise the Jews.

One of Goebbels’ principles says that the propaganda must be crafted as such, that the aggression among the people must be directed to specific targets for hatred. What the ‘bigot-baby-secular-baby’ story does, is just that. it gives the Muslim population of the country, which has been fed the false victimhood pill a target to displace their hatred – the Hindus.

What Muslim parent would not be enraged by these stories? What Muslim mother would not want retribution from Hindus for their children, evidently being demonised for their faith? Even if this has not happened to their own children, would Muslims not feel further victimised by these false stories?

And given how sections of the Muslim community have often “expressed” their hatred, how does one think the Muslim community would react? By writing op-eds? Or by indulging in senseless violence?

Essentially, these stories paint a target on the back of Hindus and more dangerously, Hindus children, much like Goebbels painted a target on the back of Jews right before the Holocaust that resulted in the mindless and systematic murder of Jews in Nazi Germany.