Thursday, December 21, 2023
News Reports
Updated:

Chandigarh: Class 2 student dies of panic attack after a pack of dogs clung to her legs while she was playing in a park

The residents alleged that despite their repeated complaints to the administration about the threat posed by the stray dogs in their neighbourhood, nothing was done to stop them.

OpIndia Staff
Stray dogs wrapped around the legs of a class two student while fighting. She got scared to the point that she suffered a silent attack and passed away (Image: Representational image created using Wepik by OpIndia)
2

On 16h December, a class two student died of a panic epileptic attack after stray dogs attacked her when she was playing in a park in Chandigarh’s Manimajra now renamed Sector 13. The deceased child was identified as Jasmeet.

As per reports, the kid usually used to play at the park after returning from school. On the fateful day too, she was playing at the park when a few stray dogs clung to her feet while fighting with each other. The little child got scared to the point that she suffered a panic epileptic attack.

The bystanders quickly saved her from the dogs and checked her pulse but they could not feel it. She was rushed to the hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

Following the incident, when News18 went to talk to the family of the deceased child, the neighbours came and showed the injuries they sustained during dog attacks.

The residents alleged that despite their repeated complaints to the administration about the threat posed by the stray dogs in their neighbourhood, nothing was done to stop them. The residents said they had been living in fear and stopped going out during the night. Children have stopped playing in the park, they added.

Jasmeet was a student of class two in Vatika Public School located in Sector 19, Chandigarh.

Mother-daughter suffered accident as dogs chased them

Another similar incident from Chandigarh’s Sector 38 came to light when the mother and daughter met an accident while trying to escape the chasing dogs.

Journalist Gagandeep Singh shared a CCTV video of the incident on X. The mother and daughter were riding a scooter when the stray dogs began chasing them. While trying to escape, they slammed into a parking of a house, fell off the scooter and injured themselves.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

