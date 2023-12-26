On Christmas evening (25th December), hundreds of pro-Palestine protesters stormed the streets of New York City and clashed with the New York City Police Department (NYPD) personnel. The pro-Palestinian protesters attempted to cancel Christmas celebrations chanting “Christmas is cancelled here” which is being described as per reports as ‘a war on Christmas’.

BREAKING: Hundreds of pro-Palestine protesters are wreaking havoc in New York City in what appears to be a war on Christmas.



Some chanted “Christmas is canceled here” as they reportedly threw fake blood on a nativity scene.



Others sparred with the NYPD which triggered a Level…

WAR ON CHRISTMAS: In Midtown Manhattan, some pro-Hamas activists chanted “Christmas is canceled here” as they reportedly threw fake blood on a nativity scene.

Others yelled, “Long live the intifada,” and called for a “rebellion” or “uprising.”#Hamas #NYC pic.twitter.com/9ONOg1pDLI — Jonathan Choe Journalist (Seattle) (@choeshow) December 26, 2023

(Image Source – James Keivom, New York Post)

They brought several signs glorifying ‘Intifada’, the Arabic word for ‘rebellion’ or ‘uprising’, and blaming Israel for the ongoing Israel-Hamas war that started after the 7th October massacre by Hamas terrorists in Israel. One of the signs carried by protesters read, “While You Are Shopping Bombs are Dropping.”

As they chanted slogans, protesters were seen throwing fake blood on a mock nativity scene, which celebrate the birth of Jesus. The protestors carried the blood-covered Nativity scene stating “No Joy In Genocide,” across the Big Apple on their shoulders while chanting “Christmas is cancelled here.”

(Image Credit – James Keivom/ New York Post)

Apart from slogans calling for the cancellation of Christmas, the pro-Palestine hooligans kept yelling, “Long live the intifada,” and “NYPD KKK, IDF they’re all the same,” among other controversially charged slogans. They also mobbed Rockefeller Center where the popular Christmas Tree and ice skating rink are located. It has been an attraction for people to enjoy their holidays.

According to the New York Post, clashes broke out in the night including near St. Patrick’s Cathedral on Fifth Avenue prompting police to rush through the crowd and arrest the violent protestors.

(Video Courtesy- FREEDOMNEWS TV)

Speaking with Fox News Digital, a spokesperson for the NYPD stated that several arrests had been made in Monday’s protest, and one officer sustained a shoulder injury.

Following the violent clashes between protesters and officers, Police arrested protestors near Grand Central Station and Union Square. In a video shared on X, a police officer can be seen holding his throat. It was later disclosed that a protester had punched him in the throat.

According to law enforcement sources, at least six protestors were arrested. The NYPD arrested four protestors for disorderly conduct, one for menacing and one for graffiti.

As per reports, the protestors defaced the exterior of the Union Square Holiday Market where they left stickers and flyers with “Zionism is terrorism”, “Free Palestine”, and “Murdered by Israel” written on them. One of the protestor stomped on Israel flag, as per the visuals of the protest.

(Image Credit – James Keivom/ New York Post)

Some pro-Palestine protestors also raised slogans calling for a global Intifada and accusing Israel of committing crimes. The protestors could be heard raising slogans like “From NY to Gaza, Globalise the Intifada;” “Netanyahu is a warmonger;” and “Israel kills babies”, as per reports.

Earlier in the day, pro-Palestinian demonstrators staged a protest outside the houses of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in Virginia and Washington, D.C respectively.

On Sunday night, the pro-Palestinian protestors disrupted Christmas carolers at Washington Square Park as their car caravan blaring music marred the Christmas festivities.

During the Christmas Day demonstration, the protestors targeted the Manhattan area which is popular among holiday revelers and tourists. This prompted Police to be on alert outside the News Corp headquarters on Sixth Avenue which houses Fox News, The Post, the Wall Street Journal, and other company holdings.

Last Week, pro-Palestine protesters disrupted transportation at major hubs throughout New York City including Penn Station, Grand Central Station, and the Port Authority Bus Terminal.

Since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, pro-Palestinian protestors have been rampaging the streets of Western nations exerting pressure on them to force Israel to announce a ceasefire.

On 28th October, Pro-Palestine protestors held large demonstrations in several places including the West Bank, London, Berlin, Rome, and New York. In a spree of such protests, at least 7,000 pro-Palestinian protesters stormed the Brooklyn Bridge in New York, US, raising anti-semitic slogans. They openly cheered Hamas terrorists’ barbaric attacks on Israel.

Similar to Monday’s protest, the vandals back then had also slammed stickers that read “Zionism is terrorism” and “Zionism: hands off our universities” on the glass doors of the coffee shop.

Among one such protest, a pro-Palestine demonstrator in the United Kingdom threw a box full of painted rats inside a McDonald’s allegedly because the chain supports Israel amid the ongoing war against Hamas.