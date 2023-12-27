On 26th December (Tuesday), the Iranian military reportedly released an animated video depicting the assassination of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the death of the top adviser of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Razi Mousavi in an airstrike in Damascus, Syria. Iran had blamed Israel for the airstrike and vowed to make Israel pay heavily for the act.

Following the death of Mousavi, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi vowed that Israel “will certainly pay for this crime.”

Visuals in the animated video which is going viral on the internet show several top government and military officials with Israeli flags in the background deliberating on strategies. At the end of the video, a timer device deployed below the desk of animated Benjamin Netanyahu explodes.

As per reports, the animated video showing Netanyahu’s assassination and threatening Israel to watch out for ‘Friends of Hamas’ has been released by Iran’s Mehr News Agency. The video comes after the death of senior commander Mousavi in airstrike in Damascus earlier this week which Iran claimed was carried out by Israel.

MEMRI TV reported that Iranian Arabic-language news agency Mehr posted a video simulating the assassination of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on 25th December 2023 on X (formerly Twitter), in response to the killing of senior IRGC commander Razi Mousavi in Syria, earlier that day.

It further reported that in the post, Mehr News Agency wrote that the Angel of death awaits PM Netanyahu and the senior military leaders of the “Zionist entity” following the martyrdom of the comrade of IRGC Qods Force Commander Mousavi. The video concludes with the statement: “Protect yourselves from the friends of Haman.”

On 25th December, Brig. General Razi Mousavi was killed in a strike in the Damascus suburb of Sayeda Zeinab, as reported by Iran’s mouthpiece Tasnim news agency. As per reports, three munitions hit the compound where Mousavi was located.

According to Iran’s state-owned Press TV, Hezbollah stated that it regards the killing of Mousavi as a “flagrant and shameless violation, which is off limits.”

In a statement quoted by Iranian media, the IRGC confirmed that Mousavi was killed near Damascus, and vowed revenge. The IRGC said, “The usurping and barbaric Zionist regime will pay for this crime.”

The Tasnim reported that Mousavi was “one of the oldest advisers of IRGC in Syria” and close to former IRGC Quds force head, Qassem Soleimani. He was killed in a 2020 US drone strike in Iraq.