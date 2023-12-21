On Wednesday (December 20), Pakistani television actress Minal Khan took to her Instagram to share a picture of herself and a Christmas tree. The “Parchayee” fame actress captioned the picture as “Double trouble”. Minal Khan’s “double trouble” Instagram post, however, offended the perenially offended Islamists since a Christmas tree could be seen in the photo.

One Sumaiya Muhammad wrote, “Are you guys Christian? [Crying face emojis]”.

Another Instagram user named Javaid Mobeen claimed that Minal Khan was flaunting footwear of brands like Nike and Adidas which are on the “boycott list” of the Islamists since the Israel-Hamas War erupted following a massive terror attack by the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas.

The Pakistani Islamist wrote, “wearing Adidas, Nike and showing it off as every one of us knows that those brands are on boycott list. Are we Muslims? Do we care? you holding your kids and forgetting about the kids being slaughtered by Zionist?”

Another one wrote, “They are wearing brands…standing with Christmas tree ..these are so called muslims.”

One Sharif opined that showing a Christmas tree reflects the actress’s “sick mentality and wrote, “Fitty mum what do they want to show the Christmas tree why… sick mentality.”

One Farzana wrote, “Ghaza is bleeding with innocent children blood and we Pakistani s shooting picture in front of Christmas tree ha……..”

A Bangladeshi Islamist also joined Pakistani Islamists in sending hate to the actress.

One Sonia Khan wrote, “Aunty, get your daughters dressing fixed, both are looking beghairat (shameless).”

In addition to the hateful comments regarding the Christmas tree and several brands on the boycott list, Khan’s post is flooded with numerous age and weight-shaming comments as well with many calling the actress and the other two women seen in the picture “cows”, “bhainsain (buffaloes), aunties, “mote haathi (fat elephants)” and whatnot.

(All screenshots via Instagram)

This, however, is not the first time that Pakistani Islamists have attacked a celebrity for respecting or celebrating festivals of non-Muslims. In April this year, popular Pakistani actress Hania Amir found herself at the receiving end of a severe social media backlash after she posted pictures captioned, ‘mini photoshoots and massages,’ of herself posing in front of a clay Ganesha idol, on her Instagram account. She was vehemently attacked by her Muslim followers who expressed ferocious opposition and even unfollowed her for offending their religious sensibilities. The Islamists accused the actress of committing “Shirk” by posing with an idol of a Hindu deity.