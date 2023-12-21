Thursday, December 21, 2023
HomeNews Reports'Are you guys Christian?', 'Why wearing Nike and Adidas': Islamists attack Pakistani actress Minal...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

‘Are you guys Christian?’, ‘Why wearing Nike and Adidas’: Islamists attack Pakistani actress Minal Khan over picture with Christmas tree

One Pakistani Islamist wrote, "wearing Adidas, Nike and showing it off as every one of us knows that those brands are on boycott list. Are we Muslims? Do we care? you holding your kids and forgetting about the kids being slaughtered by Zionist?"

OpIndia Staff
minal khan
Islamists attack Pakistani actress Minal Khan over picture with Christmas tree (Image via Instagram handle of actress Minal Khan)
9

On Wednesday (December 20), Pakistani television actress Minal Khan took to her Instagram to share a picture of herself and a Christmas tree. The “Parchayee” fame actress captioned the picture as “Double trouble”. Minal Khan’s “double trouble” Instagram post, however, offended the perenially offended Islamists since a Christmas tree could be seen in the photo.

One Sumaiya Muhammad wrote, “Are you guys Christian? [Crying face emojis]”.

Another Instagram user named Javaid Mobeen claimed that Minal Khan was flaunting footwear of brands like Nike and Adidas which are on the “boycott list” of the Islamists since the Israel-Hamas War erupted following a massive terror attack by the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas.

The Pakistani Islamist wrote, “wearing Adidas, Nike and showing it off as every one of us knows that those brands are on boycott list. Are we Muslims? Do we care? you holding your kids and forgetting about the kids being slaughtered by Zionist?”

Another one wrote, “They are wearing brands…standing with Christmas tree ..these are so called muslims.”

One Sharif opined that showing a Christmas tree reflects the actress’s “sick mentality and wrote, “Fitty mum what do they want to show the Christmas tree why… sick mentality.”

One Farzana wrote, “Ghaza is bleeding with innocent children blood and we Pakistani s shooting picture in front of Christmas tree ha……..”

A Bangladeshi Islamist also joined Pakistani Islamists in sending hate to the actress.

One Sonia Khan wrote, “Aunty, get your daughters dressing fixed, both are looking beghairat (shameless).”

In addition to the hateful comments regarding the Christmas tree and several brands on the boycott list, Khan’s post is flooded with numerous age and weight-shaming comments as well with many calling the actress and the other two women seen in the picture “cows”, “bhainsain (buffaloes), aunties, “mote haathi (fat elephants)” and whatnot.

(All screenshots via Instagram)

This, however, is not the first time that Pakistani Islamists have attacked a celebrity for respecting or celebrating festivals of non-Muslims. In April this year, popular Pakistani actress Hania Amir found herself at the receiving end of a severe social media backlash after she posted pictures captioned, ‘mini photoshoots and massages,’ of herself posing in front of a clay Ganesha idol, on her Instagram account. She was vehemently attacked by her Muslim followers who expressed ferocious opposition and even unfollowed her for offending their religious sensibilities. The Islamists accused the actress of committing “Shirk” by posing with an idol of a Hindu deity.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsMinal Khan actress, Parchhayee Minal, Pakistan Christmas
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
38,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com