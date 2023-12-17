There has been a staggering increase recently in the trend of people dancing inside metro trains, train platforms and other public areas, causing trouble for others. Content creators don’t appear to be stopping anytime soon even in the face of criticism from the public and constant reminders from the authorities. One such social media celebrity recently found herself in trouble when police intervened over a widely shared video of her dancing inside Mumbai’s railway stations. Instagram user Seema Kanojiya posted a video on her account issuing an apology for her illegal act.

She has now expressed regret for bothering the passengers. Seema Kanojiya recently released a clip surrounded by two police officers as she apologised for her objectionable behaviour. The dance video was uploaded on 2nd December by the social media influencer who has over 5.59 lakh Instagram followers. Since then, it has minted over 94.5 million views. She could be witnessed stepping off a stationary train while a Bollywood song plays in the background and running into two men who were crossing the platform. She began to dance on the platform and a large group gathered around her, leaving the men looking bewildered.

She wrote, “Don’t make videos or reels at railway platforms and inside trains. Passengers face problems and it’s an offence. I’m sorry to make reels at the railway platform at Andheri and CSMT,” along with the footage of her apologising while a male and female police personnel stood on either side of her.

She agreed that it was a legal offence to record such content on a train platform that caused inconvenience to other people and expressed surprise at the video’s popularity. She also implored other social media influencers to take note of her error and not repeat the mistake.

The Central Railway reacted in a tweet earlier after the footage of her leaping off a train and performing dance moves in front of guys on a railroad platform gained traction on social media. It read, “Passengers are requested to refrain from such activities which cause disturbance to other passengers. Under Railway Act sections 152 & 153, it’s a punishable offence with a penalty & imprisonment of up to 10 years for the charges of hurting/attempting to hurt other passengers. The above case is being investigated by RPF for further action.”

Content creators frequently use dancing on public transportation as a way to attract attention online. Social media has been regularly used by metro authorities and railroads around the country to urge people not to capture recordings while riding public transit.