Sunday, December 17, 2023
HomeNews ReportsI’m sorry for making reels at railway platforms: Instagram content creator apologises after viral...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

I’m sorry for making reels at railway platforms: Instagram content creator apologises after viral dance at Andheri station draws police attention

Seema Kanojiya agreed that it was a legal offence to record such content on a train platform that caused inconvenience to other people and expressed surprise at the video's popularity

OpIndia Staff
Instagram Influencer issued an apology after police action.
Instagram Influencer issued an apology following police action.
10

There has been a staggering increase recently in the trend of people dancing inside metro trains, train platforms and other public areas, causing trouble for others. Content creators don’t appear to be stopping anytime soon even in the face of criticism from the public and constant reminders from the authorities. One such social media celebrity recently found herself in trouble when police intervened over a widely shared video of her dancing inside Mumbai’s railway stations. Instagram user Seema Kanojiya posted a video on her account issuing an apology for her illegal act.

She has now expressed regret for bothering the passengers. Seema Kanojiya recently released a clip surrounded by two police officers as she apologised for her objectionable behaviour. The dance video was uploaded on 2nd December by the social media influencer who has over 5.59 lakh Instagram followers. Since then, it has minted over 94.5 million views. She could be witnessed stepping off a stationary train while a Bollywood song plays in the background and running into two men who were crossing the platform. She began to dance on the platform and a large group gathered around her, leaving the men looking bewildered.

She wrote, “Don’t make videos or reels at railway platforms and inside trains. Passengers face problems and it’s an offence. I’m sorry to make reels at the railway platform at Andheri and CSMT,” along with the footage of her apologising while a male and female police personnel stood on either side of her.

She agreed that it was a legal offence to record such content on a train platform that caused inconvenience to other people and expressed surprise at the video’s popularity. She also implored other social media influencers to take note of her error and not repeat the mistake. 

The Central Railway reacted in a tweet earlier after the footage of her leaping off a train and performing dance moves in front of guys on a railroad platform gained traction on social media. It read, “Passengers are requested to refrain from such activities which cause disturbance to other passengers. Under Railway Act sections 152 & 153, it’s a punishable offence with a penalty & imprisonment of up to 10 years for the charges of hurting/attempting to hurt other passengers. The above case is being investigated by RPF for further action.”

Content creators frequently use dancing on public transportation as a way to attract attention online. Social media has been regularly used by metro authorities and railroads around the country to urge people not to capture recordings while riding public transit.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

Arvind Kejriwal says AAP wants to contest all 13 seats in Punjab, leaving 0 for I.N.D.I. Alliance partner Congress

OpIndia Staff -
This is not the first time Congress and AAP have come face-to-face over seat sharing in Punjab. On 12th December, Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said that his party would contest all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab.
News Reports

Party wanted to deny him ticket, those who helped him are dead or in BJP: Rajdeep Sardesai tries to defend Congress over scam accused...

OpIndia Staff -
At a time when the grand-old-party is under scanner over allegations of corruption, Rajdeep Sardesai was seen making a last-ditch effort to give a clean chit to the Congress' high command.

Porn scandal rocks US Capitol: Democrat Senator Ben Cardin’s legal aide fired after filming gay sex tape in Senate Hearing room

Fact Check: Did a Hindu man masturbate in front of women in UK? No, the perpetrator is Sheraz Riaz

Eyes gouged out, genitals mutilated, tongue chopped off: Shiv Temple Pujari, who was missing in Bihar for 5 days, found dead

CCP-linked outfit ‘The People’s Forum’, known for fuelling Kashmiri separatism and anti-India propaganda, saw 803% increase in funding

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
38,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com