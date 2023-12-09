In the Sanpada area of New Mumbai, Maharashtra, in the early hours of Friday (8th December), 22-year-old Mohammad Adil Azamali Sheikh killed a 53-year-old watchman Prasad Bhanusingh Khadka for refusing to give a matchstick.

The accused Mohammad Adil Azamali Sheikh is a resident of Turbhe Naka and he hit the watchman with a heavy stone for not giving him a matchstick. The victim watchman Prasad Bhanusingh Khadka died on the spot.

The incident took place in New Mumbai’s Sanpada area around 1.45 AM. The victim died on the spot and his body was later sent to a government hospital for postmortem, the police officer informed.

The police also told the media that the accused has been arrested and a case has been registered against him under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police are further investigating this case.

Giving details of the incident, a police officer said, “When Sheikh was passing by a rickshaw stand on Belapur Road, he asked for a matchstickfrom the 53-year-old victim Prasad Bhanusingh Khadka, but the latter did not provide him. Accused Mohammad Adil Azamali Sheikh got angry over not getting the matchstick. He picked up a big stone and hit it on the victim’s head.”