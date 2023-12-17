Sunday, December 17, 2023
Canada: Amidst online Hinduphobic attacks on the new 55-feet Lord Hanuman statue in Brampton, temple decides to enhance security

The Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton is constructing a 55-foot-tall statue of the Hindu deity Hanuman, which will be inaugurated in April next year to commemorate Hanuman Jayanti.

OpIndia Staff
10

A temple in Canada’s Greater Toronto Area (GTA) is increasing security after receiving complaints and discriminatory remarks on social media about a massive statue of Lord Hanuman being put up on its grounds.

The Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton is constructing a 55-foot-tall statue of the Hindu deity Hanuman, which will be inaugurated in April next year to commemorate Hanuman Jayanti. According to a temple priest, the statue is 95% finished, with minor work on the pedestal remaining.

Notably, in recent months Brampton has seen a surge in pro-Khalistan activity. In July, “War Zone” posters threatening Indian diplomats in Canada appeared outside the Bharat Mata Mandir in Brampton.

Known for his expertise in sculpting Hindu deities, Rajasthan sculptor Naresh Kumawat is creating the Lord Hanuman statue. Kumawat has erected over 200 statues in more than 80 countries.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, the temple priest Phool Kumar Sharma said, “There is security at our temple, and we will be keeping watch at night as well.”

Sharma stated that there have been complaints to the authorities as well as social media outrage by some people who are discontented with the statue’s installation. The priest, however, clarified that the statue is sponsored by donations, is being made on the temple grounds and does not violate any municipal regulations.

Notably, a section of Canadian netizens have unleashed a bigoted attack on the Hindu community over the statue of Lord Hanuman with many posting derogatory comments about Hindu Canadians and the Hindu gods as well.

One Cosmin Dzsurdzsa wrote, “Hinduism is heavily invested in the meaning and power of symbols. Although Western thought has largely discounted religious symbolism as irrational and superstitious, ignoring an obvious projection of power in the form of a massive deific monument will be to our detriment. Why would somebody feel the need to erect a 50-foot idol outside for non-believers to see and not in a temple? The psychological motivation is curious and a legitimate question.”

Another one wrote, “The Libertarian ideas that are used to defend this eye sore of a statue are exactly what needs to die in the Canadian Right Wing. If you’re not fighting to defend Canadian culture & Canadian people then you’re honestly not helping.”

One Harrison Faulkner wrote, “Canada in 2023. Toronto: John A. Macdonald statue at Queen’s Park in a wooden box for over 2 years. Brampton: A brand new 55-foot-tall statue of Hanuman, the Hindu monkey commander of the monkey army.”

Another one wrote, “Countless Canadians are noticing huge changes in their country that they don’t like. It’s completely valid that they feel this way. There’s nothing wrong with thinking that things were better decades ago. Traditional Canadian culture is being erased, and people aren’t happy.”

The same person had in a now-deleted post written, “A 55-foot Hindu statue is going up in Brampton, Ontario….which is another reminder that we need an immediate halt on all immigration into Canada.” Amusingly, the person opines that a mere statue of Lord Hanuman installed on a private property has power to ‘erase’ the ‘Traditional Canadian culture’.

It is ironic that Canadians who day in and out boast to be the most tolerant and champions of religious freedom and free speech and whatnot are offended by a Hindu deity’s statue being built on private land in absolute compliance with the local laws. The recent online attacks only expose the deep-seated hatred for the Hindu faith and Hindus in general.

If we look at the data, according to a 2021 census, Canada has a Christian population of over 19.3 million making up over half of the Canadian population. It is interesting to note that India, a Hindu majority country is home to more Christians than a Christian majority Canada with a population of over 28 million, according to 2011 census data, making them the third largest religious community in the country. Despite being a Hindu majority nation, India has always been tolerant towards religious institutions, places of worship, statues etc.

When Hindu temples are attacked by Khalistani terrorists, the same intolerant Canadians go into hibernation, yet go berserk over a 55-foot statue of a Hindu god, claiming that Hindu religious symbolism is being forced in a Christian-majority Canada. In recent months, Khalistani terrorists have attacked Hindu temples in several parts of Canada, vandalising the temples and defacing the walls with anti-India and anti-Hindu graffiti, with Canadian authorities taking no concrete action. The question arises as to how one immigrant community, whose places of worship are constantly subjected to hatred and attacks by extremist sections of another and yet remains law-abiding, will obliterate or destroy “Canadian culture,” which it does not seek to do.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

