On 26th December, Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan wrote a heartfelt note to his son, who was living away with his ex-wife. Dhawan mentioned in the note that it has been a year since they met in person. Notably, Dhawan mentioned that he was blocked from everywhere, so he decided to post the note on Instagram with his son for his birthday.

His note on his Instagram post read, “It’s been a year since I saw you in person, and now, for almost three months, I’ve been blocked from everywhere, so I’m Posting the same picture to wish you, my boy, a very Happy Birthday. Even if I can’t connect with you directly, I connect with you through Telepathy. I am so proud of you, and I know you’re doing great and growing up nicely. Papa always misses you and loves you. He’s always positive, waiting with a smile when we will meet again by the Grace of God. Be naughty but not destructive, be a giver, be humble, compassionate, patient, and strong. Despite not seeing you, I write you messages almost every day, asking about your well-being and daily life, sharing what I’m doing and what’s new in my life. Love you loads, Zora — Papa“

Shikhar Dhawan was granted divorce on the grounds of ‘mental cruelty’ by his estranged wife

In October 2023, a Delhi court granted divorce to Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan from his estranged wife, Aesha Mukerji, ending eight years of their marriage. While approving the divorce of the Indian batsman, the Family Court in the Patiala House complex in Delhi noted that Shikhar Dhawan’s wife had caused “mental agony” to the cricketer by forcing him to live separately from his only son for years. Dhawan got married in 2012 and had a son with her named Zoravar. She was earlier married to an Australian businessman and had two daughters from the first marriage.

Judge Harish Kumar accepted Dhawan’s charges against his wife in the divorce petition. The court stated in its decision that Dhawan’s wife either did not contest the foregoing charges or did not defend herself. Though the court refused to pass any order on permanent custody of the couple’s son, the judge granted mandatory visitation rights to Dhawan to meet his son for an appropriate duration in India and Australia. Dhawan was also allowed to chat with his son over video call. However, in the note Dhawan mentioned that he was blocked from everywhere and had to post his message on Instagram.