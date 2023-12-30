On Saturday (December 30), Prime Minister Narendra Modi headed to Valmiki Airport after inaugurating the Ayodhya railway station. On his way, PM Modi paid a surprise visit to Meera Majhi’s home and had a tea. It is to be noted that Meera Majhi is the tenth-crore beneficiary of the Centre’s flagship Ujjwala Yojana.

PM Modi was seen greeting the beneficiaries and inquiring about their well-being over tea. As PM Modi walked through the temple town’s narrow lanes, many people gathered to greet him. He also met two children in Ayodhya and took pictures with them, as well as signed autographs for them.

After meeting the tenth crore beneficiary of the Ujjwala Yojana in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that when they started this scheme, no one could have imagined that it would reach such heights of success.

“Today I am happy to say that I got a chance to go and have tea at the house of the 10th crore beneficiary sister of Ujjwala Gas Connection. When we started this scheme from Baliya in Uttar Pradesh on May 1, 2016, no one could have imagined that it would reach such heights of success,” he said.

PM Modi visited the house of a Ujwala beneficiary Meera Majhi in Ayodhya and had tea at her residence#PMModiInAyodhya#PMModi pic.twitter.com/WBXDdyGfz1 — Organiser Weekly (@eOrganiser) December 30, 2023

Further, PM Modi mentioned that till 2014 only 14 crore gas connections were given but under his government, 18 crore gas connections have been given.

“This scheme has changed the lives of crores of mothers and sisters forever. They have been freed from being trapped in the woods. The work of providing gas connections in our country was started 60-70 years ago. But till 2014 only 14 crore connections were given. In our government, 18 crore new gas connections have been given in a single decade, out of which 10 crore connections have been given for free, under the Ujjwala scheme,” PM Modi added.

PM Modi also inaugurated the redeveloped Ayodhya Dham Railway Station and flagged off new Amrit Bharat trains and Vande Bharat trains. The six Vande Bharat trains were inaugurated virtually by PM Modi from Ayodhya Dham Railway Station.

VIDEO | "I was overjoyed, never did I imagine that 'God' would visit my home like this. My happiness was beyond control," says Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary Meera on PM Modi visiting her house and having tea during his Ayodhya tour today. pic.twitter.com/oFJ9rW9iqm — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 30, 2023

Meanwhile, Meera Majhi expressed her joy over meeting Prime Minister Modi. Speaking to PTI she said, “I was overjoyed, never did I imagine that ‘God’ would visit my home like this. My happiness was beyond control.”

Notably, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) was started in May 2016 to provide clean cooking fuel to poor households across the country. Under PMUY, a deposit-free LPG connection is provided to adult women from poor households.