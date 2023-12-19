Amid rampant dog bite cases reported in residential areas of NCR, a case of dog menace has emerged from Punjab. As per reports, a woman in Ludhiana was viciously attacked by a Pitbull and the traumatising experience lasted over 20 minutes.

The woman is said to have suffered multiple wounds and has been admitted to the hospital in critical condition. Although bystanders tried to help the woman by hitting the canine with sticks, the pitbull clanged onto the woman’s arm, persistently attacking and mauling the woman.

As per reports, the incident took place in Kidwai Nagar of Ludhiana. A woman named Reetu said that she was returning home after completing her banking errands. At around 1 o’clock when she passed through the street, an aggressive Pitbull lunged and attacked her arm. Hearing her scream, people gathered around to help her, she added.

However, the dog forcefully hurled her to the ground, resulting in substantial injuries. People tried to help her and repeatedly struck the dog with sticks in an attempt to ward it off. After a strenuous 20 minutes, the gathered crowd managed to free the woman from the dog’s grip, rushing her to the hospital.

As of now, no formal complaint has been lodged with the police regarding this incident. The pitbull’s owner claimed ignorance, stating to have no knowledge of the dog’s heightened aggression. According to the dog’s owner, the dog is just 16 months old.

This marks the third occurrence of pitbull attacks on humans in Punjab in under 10 days. Earlier this month, a domestic worker faced a severe mauling by two pet pitbulls in Kharada, Mohali, resulting in significant facial injuries. Merely two days afterward, another pitbull attacked a four-year-old child, causing harm to their private area in Zirakpur. The child has been admitted to Chandigarh PGI, where they are scheduled for surgery.

Meanwhile, OpIndia earlier reported that on 6th December, the Delhi High Court asked the Union government to expeditiously make a decision, preferably within three months, on a representation to ban and cancel licenses for the possession of “dangerous” dog breeds like Pitbulls, Terriers, American Bulldogs, and Rottweilers.

Notably, the petition was filed in October. The petition filed by Legal Attorneys and Barristers Law Firm alleges that dog breeds like Bulldogs, Rottweilers, Pit Bulls, Terriers, and Neapolitan Mastiffs are “dangerous dogs”. It noted that these “dangerous” breeds of dogs are banned in more than 12 countries including India. However, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi was still registering them to be kept as pets, the petition added.