According to reports, a 19-year-old medical student named Harshal Mahale from a private institution in the Raigad district of Maharashtra killed himself. He blamed ragging and abuse from three roommates at a dormitory in Karjat.

On 1st December at around seven o’clock in the evening, the first-year MBBS student of Dr NY Tasgaonkar Institute of Medical Sciences in Karjat, Raigad, reportedly took his life by hanging himself from the ceiling of his dorm room.

A few days later, the deceased boy’s parents found his cell phone and a suicide note in the room and on 4th December they went to the cops to file a complaint. The victim claimed in his letter that his three students, including his roommate, were torturing and harassing him for two months and that he was entitled to severe punishment for them.

Karjat police have booked three students at the hostel for abetment to suicide, as they were named in the letter. Initially, an accidental death case had been registered, before the note was found.

The perpetrators are facing charges under section 306 (abetment to suicide) and other pertinent Indian Penal Code provisions by authorities in response to his father’s complaint. No one has been taken into custody as of yet and an investigation into the matter is underway.

Karjat police said the deceased, Harshal Mahale, a resident of Bhiwandi, had taken MBBS admission at the institution in October. The accused three students include his room partner and two other students from the hostel.

Other similar occurrences

In another incident, Jay Dipesh Savla, a 25-year-old resident doctor at Safdarjung Hospital reportedly killed himself in his South Delhi residence. He recently came out of depression however hanged himself from the ceiling fan in his rented home in Hauz Khas, South Delhi. He was from Maharashtra.

According to the police, his body was discovered on the 8th of December evening at his Gautam Nagar house. The authorities ruled out the likelihood that the death was the result of foul play. Chandan Chowdhary, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) stated that around 3:55 p.m. on the fateful day, a PCR (Police Control Room) report of a person found hanging was received at the Hauz Khas police station.

He was a third-year Medicine Post Graduate student at Safdarjung Hospital. A suicide note mentioning that he had been depressed for the last two years was located at the scene. A police officer disclosed, “We were informed by his landlady that Savla had committed suicide by hanging himself. On checking, the aforesaid boy was found hanging by ceiling fan through the bed sheet.”

According to the police, the victim’s father, Dipesh Ratilal Savla received word of the death by phone. “His family members have confirmed that he was suffering from depression for the past two years,” stated another cop. He claimed that an inquest had been started and that the body had been sent to his family. An inquest has been opened by the police in this case.

On 8th December, a 47-year-old Ayurvedic doctor named Dr. G. Satish turned up dead in his automobile near Anekadu on the Bengaluru-Bantwal Highway. It is believed that he used a poison injection to put an end to his life. A resident of Pandavapura taluk in Mandya, he was operating an Ayurvedic clinic in the village of Shivalli. Furthermore, he was working as an outsourcer at the Periyapatna and Konanur government ayurvedic hospitals.

A Maruti Swift car was parked on the highway and the doctor was spotted dead in its driving seat at around 3 in the afternoon. The Rural Police Station was notified by the onlookers who observed the same. A syringe and bottle were uncovered in the car and his hand had injection marks when Police Inspector Ramesh and his team arrived at the scene immediately. His driving license (DL) and a chit discovered in his pocket helped to establish his identity. Staff members from the Government Ayurveda Hospitals in Periyapatna and Konanur were also called to the location for confirmation of the body’s identity.

Syringes and medications collected on the spot are circumstantial evidence that points to a suicide, according to the initial inquiry. Only the autopsy report, however, would be used to determine the veracity of the death. The inquiry into the mysterious death has been continued by the police.

The doctor went to the hospital in Konanur every Wednesday and Saturday while he visited Periyapatna Hospital on the other days of the week. The doctor appeared highly agitated when he arrived at Periyapatna Hospital at 10 a.m. a day before the tragedy occurred and eventually puked. According to Ashwathi, a Periyapatna Hospital employee, he left at around 11 a.m. after sipping a cup of tea that a hospital employee had brought him and maintained he would relax in the four-wheeler.

A grief-stricken Ashwathi remarked, “He was a good person and maintained a cordial relationship with all. By his appearance, he did not look dejected, but don’t know why he took the extreme step.” In an interview with journalists at Anekadu, Sandeep another friend of the deceased stated, “He was working as a doctor on an outsource basis on contract for the past 18 years. However, he was pained over his job not being regularised. His son was also suffering from ailment and even he had health issues. Hence he was dejected which may have driven him to end his life.”

A 26-year-old postgraduate student at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, identified as Shahana, committed suicide due to dowry demands. She worked in the surgery department of the college and was found dead at her rented apartment near the institute on 5th December morning.

Her relatives unveiled that she killed herself when her male friend who is another postgraduate doctor declined the marriage proposal. She was reportedly distressed when he asked her to marry him but insisted on a large dowry. The accused Dr E A Ruwais is in police custody. He is facing charges related to the Dowry Prohibition Act and aiding and abetting suicide. Police stated that following questioning, a decision to place him under arrest would shortly be finalised.

The victim wrote in her suicide letter how hopeless she felt and how everyone seemed to be only thinking about money. She pondered Ruwise’s request for a larger dowry, wondering if it was for his sister. His family demanded a large dowry of gold, land, and a BMW car and her family was unable to fulfil their outrageous demands. He ended the relationship as a result and then she decided to take the drastic measure.