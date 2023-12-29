Friday, December 29, 2023
HomeNews ReportsRamotsav in Ayodhya: Week-long celebrations to mark Pran Pratishtha at Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. Read...
Culture and HistoryEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Ramotsav in Ayodhya: Week-long celebrations to mark Pran Pratishtha at Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. Read details of rituals planned

On January 18, formal rituals will start with Ganesh Ambika Puja, Varun Puja, Matrika Puja, Brahmin Varan, Vastu Puja etc. On January 19, rituals of Agni Sthapana, Navagraha Sthapana and Havan will be carried out.

ANI
Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Week long events planned
Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, images shared by Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust
7

As the preparations for the consecration ceremony of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram Temple are going on at a fast pace, the ritual process will continue on a large scale for seven days in Ayodhya, which will start from January 16.

The deity of Shri Ram Lalla (Lord Ram in his childlike form) will be consecrated on 22nd January. On January 22, Shri Ram will be seated in his divinely grand temple in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The seven-day schedule released by the Temple trust has the following event:

January 16: Atonement by the host appointed by the temple trust, Dashavid bath on the banks of river Saryu, Vishnu worship and Godan.

January 17: Procession will visit Ayodhya with the idol of Ramlala, devotees will reach the temple carrying Saryu water in Mangal Kalash.

January 18: Formal rituals will start with Ganesh Ambika Puja, Varun Puja, Matrika Puja, Brahmin Varan, Vastu Puja etc.

January 19: Agni Sthapana, Navagraha Sthapana and Havan.

January 20: After washing the sanctum sanctorum of the temple with the holy water of Saryu, there will be Vaastu Shanti and Annadhivas.

January 21: After a divine bath with 125 urns, Shayadhivas will be done.

January 22: After morning worship, the idol of Ram Lalla will be consecrated in Mrigashira Nakshatra in the afternoon.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya on December 30, the city is to come under a blanket of heightened security, police said on Friday.

PM Modi during his visit to Ayodhya will inaugurate various projects worth Rs 15,000 crore.

UP Minister Jaiveer Singh who is among the group of State Ministers overseeing preparation says that Saturday will be a big day for Sanatan Dharma.

“Tomorrow is going to be a big day not just for the people of Uttar Pradesh but also for all the believers of Sanatana Dharma… Ayodhya airport is being named after Maharshi Valmiki, who personified Lord Ram and gave new dimensions to our culture…Ayodhya Dham railway station will also be inaugurated tomorrow after renovation in which many trains will be flagged off… Projects worth thousands of crores will be inaugurated tomorrow by Prime Minister Modi and we heartily welcome him to our state” Jaiveer Singh.

Piyush Mordia, Additional Director General of Police, Lucknow Zone said that high-level arrangements meeting the recruitments of PM’s security have been made ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit to the district adding that Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and National Security Guards (NSG) among other security forces have been deployed.

He said that a rehearsal of PM Modi’s roadshow will be done today to oversee the arrangements.

“We are monitoring all areas with drones. To improve the traffic system, a traffic diversion plan has also been made,” the ADG said.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAyodhya journey, Ram Mandir Puja,
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

‘Lagbhag mana kar diya’: After Mamata Banerjee, UBT Sena expresses unwillingness to compromise on seat-sharing of INDI alliance

ANI -

Mohammed Zubair and ‘fact-checking’ website Alt News partially fact-check viral rape video: Fail to highlight the Muslim identity of perpetrators

OpIndia Staff -

Bangladesh: Islamists grab 8 acres of land belonging to Hindu family, assault and threaten them, police take no action

OpIndia Staff -

Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda says BJP will win 400 seats if EVMs are not ‘fixed’, refuses to provide proof of ‘hacking’ when...

OpIndia Staff -

Odisha: Bajrang Dal encounters violent confrontation with cattle smugglers from ‘Samuday Vishesh’, 10 members injured

OpIndia Staff -

Rajasthan: Driver Sameer Khan murders former Congress councillor Lakshmi Purohit for refusing to marry him, used to threaten her husband for firing from job

OpIndia Staff -

UP: Fatehpur’s Shabia reverts to Hinduism and becomes Sita, marries a Hindu man despite opposition from her family

OpIndia Staff -

‘Islamic law allows multiple wives, but all wives must be treated equally’: Madras High Court cites Sharia to annul Muslim marriage

OpIndia Staff -

Karnataka: School teacher makes male student hug and kiss her in ‘romantic photoshoot’ during educational tour, parents demand strict action

OpIndia Staff -

Fake rent agreement, house of a dead woman and police oversight: Cops bust racket in Maharashtra which helped over 70 Bangladeshis secure Indian passports

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
38,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com