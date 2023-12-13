On 13th December (Wednesday), four persons were arrested after they breached the security of the parliament complex armed with coloured smoke canisters. Further investigation revealed that a total of 6 people were involved in this security breach and attack on the parliament building on a day when the nation marked the 22nd Anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack. Two persons entered the Lok Sabha visitor’s gallery using passes, then jumped into the hall and sprayed yellow smoke from cans. Two other persons also used similar cans outside the parliament and chanted various slogans.

Now, as per media reports, Samyukta Kisan Morcha has come out in support of Neelam Azad, who was one of the two persons arrested outside the parliament. The SKM has demanded that Neelam should be released arguing that she has been associated with farmer protests.

A farmer leader said that Neelam had been associated with the farmers’ movement earlier and they all are with her. Defending her, the farmer leader claimed that Neelam took the step of attacking the Parliament after facing unemployment issues.

Additionally, farmer leader Azad Palwa who is also a member of SKM visited Neelam’s house. He demanded that Neelam should be released adding that he would be calling a Samyukta Kisan Morcha tomorrow in this regard. He warned that they will take major steps if Neelam is not released soon.

As per media reports, while four people have already been arrested in today’s major security breach, a total of 6 people were involved in this attack. The search for the two remainder accused is ongoing. Further, all the accused had reportedly come from outside Delhi. 5 accused reportedly stayed at one place at the residence of a person named Lalit Jha in Gurugram.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police took the four arrested accused to Sansad Marg Police Station where they are being interrogated by the anti-terror and intelligence agencies.

The preliminary inquiry indicated that Neelam Azad and Amol, apprehended outside the Parliament, were without mobile phones and lacked any form of identification or bags. Both of them denied having any connection with any organisation claiming that they went to Parliament of their own free will.

It has been found that Neelam Azad is a political activist and a career protestor, who has participated in several protests in the last few years. She har participated in farmer protests, wrestler protests, and several protests by various groups. In one video, she was seen campaigning for Congress and INLD against the BJP.

Major Security Lapse on the anniversary of Parliament attack

On 13th December, two men breached the wall of the viewer’s gallery in the Lok Sabha and entered the aisle area where MPs sit to open a smoke canister. In the meanwhile, a woman and a man were apprehended on the premises of the parliament for doing the same activity, releasing yellow and pink colored smoke from canisters. As the security personnel led the woman and the man away, the woman was seen shouting slogans like ‘Jai Bheem’, ‘Kaala Kanoon wapas lo’, ‘Manipur ko insaf do, ‘Bharat mata ki jai’ etc.

The intruders who jumped into Lok Sabha were identified as Manoranjan D and Sagar Sharma.

Following the incident, Neelam’s family said that she was upset because she was unemployed and she had participated in the farmer protests. It was later revealed that she has been deeply involved in politics, and have participated in several protests over the years. In an undated video that surfaced after the attack, she was seen campaigning for Congress and INLD.