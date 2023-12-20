Dairy giant Amul has clarified that it has not launched a cheese brand named ‘Sharam’. The clarification came after the image of a pack of Amul cheese with the brand name ‘Sharam’ appeared on social media.

The AI-generated image with the brand name ‘Sharam’ was a humorous take on the popular Hindi saying, “Sharam naam ki cheez bhi hoti hai” (There is such a thing as shame). It is used to tell someone that they are behaving in a shameless manner, reminding them that people should have shame on certain things.

This popular phrase often used by mothers to scold their children over various issues was transformed into an imaginary brand of cheese, which immediately went viral, as people appreciated the wordplay and the humour behind it.

In the viral image posted by X user Ankit Sawant, ‘cheez’ (thing) was replaced with ‘cheese’, creating the amusing pack of ‘Sharam’ branded Amul cheese that does not exist. The post has attained over 4.8 lakh views after it was tweeted on 19th December.

Sharam naam ki bhi koi cheese hoti hai! pic.twitter.com/hiuqU84SXh — Ankit Sawant (@SatanAtWink) December 19, 2023

The image was posted with the caption, “Sharam naam ki bhi koi cheese hoti hai!”

After the image went viral, many people believed that it was created by Amul itself, given the brand’s history of creating interesting advertisements. However, now the company has issued a clarification that it is a fake product and it is not a pack of Amul Cheese.

In a statement issued in public interest on social media, Amul said that a fake message is being forwarded on WhatsApp and Social Media platforms regarding new type of Amul Cheese. It says that the creator of the post has made the creative and posted this without any authorisation from Amul.

ISSUED IN PUBLIC INTEREST BY AMUL pic.twitter.com/VjDQXtE6VF — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) December 20, 2023

Amul added in the statement, “We notice in the post that the pack has been developed using Al and is using the Amul brand name poorly and is disparaging. We wish to assure you that the pack shown in this post is not Amul Cheese.”

The company further said, “This post has been used to create misinformation and spread unnecessary fear and concern among consumers. We request you to kindly share this message with your family and friends and assure them about the goodness of Amul Cheese.”

After Amul posted the clarification, Ankit Sawant posted that it was an AI-generated image, and he posted it only as a meme.

Amul does not use separate brands for its cheese products, and all variants of the dairy product are marketed under the flagship Amul brand itself, like most of its products.