Monday, December 4, 2023
HomeNews ReportsConduct one election on ballot paper: 'Loudmouth' Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut casts aspersions...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Conduct one election on ballot paper: ‘Loudmouth’ Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut casts aspersions on EVMs after BJP trumps 3 States

Sanjay Raut however did not explain how its ally, Congress, managed to win in Telangana using the same Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

OpIndia Staff
Conduct one election on ballot paper: 'Loudmouth' Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut casts aspersions on EVMs after BJP trumps 3 States
Sanjay Raut (left), EVMs (right), images via ANI
12

A day after BJP won elections in 3 crucial States of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Sanjay Raut courted controversy by casting aspersions on the integrity of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) on Monday (4th December).

While speaking to ANI, the Shiv Sena UBT (Udhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader claimed, “The public mandate in Telangana is different from that of 3 other States…The BJP has won big this year. We welcome the mandate even though EVM delivered it.”

“We always say that and people too have their suspicions – How is this result even possible, especially in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh? We say that if people have doubts (about the results), then, you must resolve them. Conduct one election on the ballot paper. Just one and resolve the public’s doubts.,” Raut brazened out.

“We demand one election on the ballot paper, whether Lok Sabha or Vidhan Sabha. After that, there will be no scope for people to question EVM,” he claimed, knowing well India’s history of misuse of ballot papers during elections.

Sanjay Raut however did not explain how its ally, Congress, managed to win in Telangana using the same Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). He then challenged the BJP to conduct elections for Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and see the results.

The Shiv Sena UBT (Udhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader, who suggested that EVMS were unreliable, then dared the BJP to conduct elections through any means of their choice.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termssanjay raut bjp, sanjay raut election result, sanjay raut shiv sena, sanjay raut evm conspiracy theory
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
37,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com