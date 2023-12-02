The preparations for the Pran Pratishtha, or the consecration ceremony, of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya are going on in full swing. Amidst this, the Sindhis have sent an Ajrak, a traditional shawl for the Ramlala idol set to be installed inside the garbh-griha or sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

According to media reports, Sai Harish Lal of Shiv Shanti Asudaram Ashram in Lucknow took the traditional Ajrak attire to Sindhi Colony in Ayodhya’s Ram Nagar recently from Pano Akil tehsil in Sukkar district of Sindh. Following this, a pooja for the purification of the sacred attire was performed by 21 priests as per Hindu traditions amidst the chant of Vedic Mantras and aarti.

Sai Mohan Lal, the Shehzada of Shiv Shanti Sant Asudaram Ashram, will offer this Ajrak to Ramlala’s head priest on Saturday, December 2nd. According to Omprakash Omi, State President of the Uttar Pradesh Sindhi Youth Society, the Shivalaya family is in charge of overseeing the event. He went on to say that the Ajrak is a traditional shawl worn on the shoulder by the Sindhis. It has a special significance in Sindhi culture.

Meanwhile, arrangements for the Pran Pratishtha or the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya are ongoing. Champat Rai, General Secretary of the Ram Mandir Trust, said that the consecration ceremony will take place on January 21, 22, and 23 of the coming year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform the pran-pratishtha for the deity. The event will also witness the presence of prominent saints and other noted figures. According to Champat Rai, the temple trust aims to invite more than 25,000 Hindu religious leaders from 136 Sanatan traditions for the ceremony.