In a bizarre incident, a man pronounced triple talaq on his wife over a WhatsApp call after learning that she had given her kidney to her brother who was battling for his life. The woman identified as 40-year-old Tarannum lives in Uttar Pradesh’s Bairiyahi village under the Dhanepur police station located in the Gonda district and her 44-year-old spouse Mohammad Abdul Rasheed is employed in Saudi Arabia.

The accused forced her to ask for Rs 40 lakh for her organ after she told him about the measures she took to preserve her sibling’s life. He then divorced her as she disregarded his advice. Her in-laws also threw her out and she is at present residing in her parents’ home.

Tarannum was reportedly married to Mohammad Abdul Rasheed of Jaitapur village approximately twenty to twenty-five years ago. When she could not conceive after five years of marriage, he remarried and moved to Saudi Arabia to pursue his career. She revealed that her older brother Mohammad Shakir had been afflicted with a kidney condition for the previous 18 months.

She mentioned that she talked to her husband who had approved before deciding to provide one of her kidneys to her brother. However, following the contribution, when he was given a new lease of life and returned home after his recovery, the perpetrator placed greater pressure on her to obtain the amount that she turned down. Afterwards, he called her to announce triple talaq to her utter shock.

Police filed a case based on the victim’s complaint and stated they would bring charges against the culprit as soon as he returned to India. Radheshyam Rai, Additional Superintendent of Police attested to the fact that a case has been registered and the required steps are being taken.

The nation had proclaimed triple talaq to be unlawful in 2019. The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act forbids triple talaq and carries a maximum three-year prison sentence. According to the Supreme Court, anticipatory bail could be granted in these situations as long as the court hears from the complainant woman before approving pre-arrest bail.