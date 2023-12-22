Friday, December 22, 2023
HomeNews ReportsUP: Abdul Rasheed gives triple talaq to wife after she turns down his demand...
News Reports
Updated:

UP: Abdul Rasheed gives triple talaq to wife after she turns down his demand of paying Rs 40 lakhs for donating kidney to her brother

The accused forced her to ask for Rs 40 lakh for her organ after she told him about the measure she took to preserve her sibling's life. He then divorced her as she disregarded his advice. Her in-laws also threw her out and she is at present residing in her parents' home.

OpIndia Staff
She gave her kidney to save her brother's life.
She donated her kidney to save her brother's life. (Source: India Today)
13

In a bizarre incident, a man pronounced triple talaq on his wife over a WhatsApp call after learning that she had given her kidney to her brother who was battling for his life. The woman identified as 40-year-old Tarannum lives in Uttar Pradesh’s Bairiyahi village under the Dhanepur police station located in the Gonda district and her 44-year-old spouse Mohammad Abdul Rasheed is employed in Saudi Arabia.

The accused forced her to ask for Rs 40 lakh for her organ after she told him about the measures she took to preserve her sibling’s life. He then divorced her as she disregarded his advice. Her in-laws also threw her out and she is at present residing in her parents’ home.

Tarannum was reportedly married to Mohammad Abdul Rasheed of Jaitapur village approximately twenty to twenty-five years ago. When she could not conceive after five years of marriage, he remarried and moved to Saudi Arabia to pursue his career. She revealed that her older brother Mohammad Shakir had been afflicted with a kidney condition for the previous 18 months.

She mentioned that she talked to her husband who had approved before deciding to provide one of her kidneys to her brother. However, following the contribution, when he was given a new lease of life and returned home after his recovery, the perpetrator placed greater pressure on her to obtain the amount that she turned down. Afterwards, he called her to announce triple talaq to her utter shock.

Police filed a case based on the victim’s complaint and stated they would bring charges against the culprit as soon as he returned to India. Radheshyam Rai, Additional Superintendent of Police attested to the fact that a case has been registered and the required steps are being taken.

The nation had proclaimed triple talaq to be unlawful in 2019. The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act forbids triple talaq and carries a maximum three-year prison sentence. According to the Supreme Court, anticipatory bail could be granted in these situations as long as the court hears from the complainant woman before approving pre-arrest bail.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Law

Delhi Police’s bizarre argument in an attempt to shield Rahul Gandhi after he revealed identity of minor victim leaves many shocked: How they are...

Nupur J Sharma -
Rahul Gandhi gave an undertaking to the court agreeing to delete his tweet where he had revealed the identity of a minor victim in his attempt to politicise the 2021 Delhi rape and murder case
News Reports

Ram Mandir inauguration: ISKCON Ayodhya to offer free lunch prasad for 5000 pilgrims daily, ghee Diyas to be lit in all their temples

OpIndia Staff -
ISCKON has decided to undertake a 'Padyatra' from Delhi to Ayodhya which would be completed by the Ram devotees in around 41 days. Spokesperson of ISKCON also said that on the day of the inauguration of the iconic Ram Temple, luminous ghee diyas will be lit in all the ISCKON temples across India.

Modi govt invites French President Emmanuel Macron as Chief Guest for 2024 Republic Day celebrations: Details

Black armband ‘stunt’ for Gaza: Cricketer Usman Khawaja charged by ICC for making political statement on field without prior permission

A new criminal justice era begins in India, three momentous bills replacing IPC, CrPC and Evidence Act passed by Rajya Sabha

‘Muslim mob including women attacked police & Hindus, Chamunda Temple not illegal’: As Islamists spread fake news about Morabadabad temple protest case, here is...

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
38,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com