A peculiar case of religious conversion has come to light from Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly where a private school teacher named Neha Asmat renounced her Muslim religion out of fear of triple talaq and nikah halala. She has now converted to Hinduism and changed her name to Neha Singh. She requested security and complained about the matter to the district’s senior officials including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

She went to the Mahakal temple in Ujjain of Madhya Pradesh and declared that she had renamed herself as Neha Singh and accepted Sanatan Dharma. The young woman explained that she made this choice because her family wanted her to marry a middle-aged man. She revealed that following his first divorce, he practised halala with his spouse. Her family turned against her when she denied the proposal. She also left the house, but now they are harassing her.

On the other hand, her family members have filed a case of kidnapping against a person from Sanjaynagar. On 11th November, Neha’s mother Rani Begum went to the Baradari police station and reported her abduction and accused Mohit Singh, another teacher who works with her daughter of taking her with him. Authorities then started searching for her.

Meanwhile, Neha has stated that there is a danger to her, Mohit Singh and his family’s lives. She pointed out that in the event of danger, her family would bear responsibility. She further noted that her family has lodged a fake case against Mohit Singh and emphasised that she embraced Hinduism out of her own free will. It was her voluntary decision and no one compelled her to take the step. She highlighted that her family was threatening to kill her and asked for security in writing to the District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police.

In a letter sen to the SSP office, Neha said that after her father Asmat Ali died, her mother, sister, brother-in-law and another individual were pressuring him to tie the knot with an individual who had divorced her first wife and then did Nikah Halala done on her. Neha didn’t want to marry this man and she fled the residence after her family put pressure on her. She has said that she left her home on her own will and the kidnapping case filed against Mohit Singh is false.

Neha is also going viral on social media in a video where she conveyed that her late father Asmat Ali was an accountant at Beej Vikas Nigam. After graduating from Bareilly College, she is pursuing a B.Ed. She mentioned having faith in Lord Mahadev since childhood due to which she has become an adherent of Hinduism.