Two videos of former Rajasthan MLA and Congress leader Mewaram Jain have gone viral on social media. In the videos, he is seen doing an obscene act with a woman. The video was shot by the woman herself.

In the video, it can be seen that as soon as Mewaram Jain enters the room, a woman keeps her mobile camera in the rack of the cupboard. The former MLA then enters the room, talks a bit, drinks water and then starts indulging in obscene acts with the woman.

Two videos of Mewaram Jain are viral on social media. One is 7 minutes 11 seconds and the other is 18 minutes 45 seconds. His name is trending with screenshots of his video.

Last month, a case was registered against 9 including Mewaram under the POCSO Act. The victim had complained that not only she and her friend were raped but her minor daughter was also sexually abused. The victim alleged that Jain had been raping her since 2021, while one of the accused, Ram Swaroop Acharya, was harassing her for the last 5 years. Ram Swaroop Acharya had introduced her to the politician.

In her complaint, the victim had said that when Mewaram Jain and his accomplice Ramswaroop got tired of raping her, they asked her to bring the girls, aged 15-16 years. When the police questioned the victim’s friend in this case, the story turned out to be more frightening. She said that she was tortured by inserting a stick in her private parts.

Former Congress MLA used to rape minor girls. When anyone refuses, he used to torture them in brutal ways, he & his goondas used to insert sticks in their private part..



Following the woman’s allegations, a medical examination was conducted and statements were also recorded. At the same time, Mewaram had approached the court, after which his arrest was stayed till 25th January. However, before any further hearing in the court, these videos of Mewaram went viral, due to which he was exposed in front of society.

In the year 2022, three screenshots related to the same video went viral. After this, a case of sextortion was registered at Barmer Kotwali police station by Ram Swaroop Acharya, co-accused in the rape case. After that, two women, a lawyer and others were arrested. It was alleged that by showing these obscene videos, Mewaram’s associate Ram Swaroop was demanded Rs 5 crore. The case was allegedly settled at Rs 50 lakh but then Rs 1 crore was demanded from him. After this, 5 accused, including 2 women, were arrested by giving a complaint to the police.

It is notable that in the FIR filed against Jain, the victim woman had mentioned the two videos, which were submitted to the police in a pen drive. Therefore, it is a mystery how the video submitted to police appeared on social media.

Mevaram Jain has been a three-time Congress MLA but lost the last election to BJP rebel Priyanka Chaudhary. He was a minister in the previous government.