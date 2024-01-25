Thursday, January 25, 2024
BJP starts 2024 campaign, launches theme song for upcoming Lok Sabha elections

The two-minute and ten-second video has the party's theme song "Tabhi toh sab Modi ko chunte" (That's why people select Modi) which explains why people support Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

With the 2024 Lok Sabha elections around the corner, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) launched its campaign on Thursday, January 25. The campaign was launched by party president JP Nadda in the presence of PM Modi. The saffron party sounded its poll bugle for the 2024 general elections by releasing a campaign video. The two-minute and ten-second video has the party’s theme song “Tabhi toh sab Modi ko chunte” (That’s why people select Modi) which explains why people support Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The election song featured government initiatives that were introduced while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in office, including the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), Har Ghar Nal Scheme, and Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.

The campaign song highlighted how Namo fulfilled his word and the goal of creating a developed nation did not stay a mere distant dream. Namo walked the correct path and turned the dreams and aspirations of crores of Indians into reality.

The video offered an overview of the accomplishments made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party during its two terms in power.

Along with the video, the BJP released a press note informing about the launch of the campaign for Lok Sabha Election 2024.

An excerpt from the press note read, “The ‘Tabhi Toh Sab Modi Ko Chunte Hai’ campaign has emerged
organically from among the people and the BJP has adopted it in tune with the mass sentiment.

The theme of this new campaign also complements the ongoing national fervour building in consonance with the ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’, mass movement.

During the campaign launch, which was done at the First time Voters Conclave (Nav Matdata Sammelan), a music video was released that showcased how Prime Minister Modi has turned the dreams and aspirations of crores of Indians into reality.

The BJP firmly believes that this campaign slogan is not just a sentiment experienced by a few, but one that resonates with the masses.”

