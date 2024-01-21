Tuesday, January 23, 2024
21 Israeli soldiers killed in Hamas missile fire in Gaza: PM Netanyahu expresses condolence to their families

The incident has been the worst single-day casualty event for IDF after their offensive against Hamas terrorists started in Gaza. On October 7, Hamas terrorists had launched a massive attack against Israeli civilians, killing over 1200 persons.

IDF soliders in Gaza, representational image, via CTech
 Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a statement expressing his remorse after twenty one Israeli soldiers were killed on Monday when Hamas terrorists launched an anti-tank missile at a building next to a Gaza compound being prepared for demolition.

“Yesterday we experienced one of the most difficult days since the outbreak of the war,” he said. “I would like to stand by the dear families of our heroic fighters who fell on the battlefield. I know that for these families, their lives will change forever.”

Netanyahu said that he mourns for “our heroic fallen soldiers” and that he embraces the families in their “hour of sorrow and we all pray for the well-being of those who were wounded.”

He also stated that the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) opened an inquiry into the tragedy.

“We must learn the necessary lessons and do everything to safeguard the lives of our fighters,” said Netanyahu.

“On behalf of our heroes, for our very lives, we will not stop fighting until total victory,” he declared. 

IDF reported on January 23 that 21 of their soldiers have been killed in the Khan Younis area. It reported that at around 16.00 hours, a Hamas RPG struck a tank and a nearby structure where IDF soldiers were present. IDF added that Rescue operations are still ongoing in the area after a 2-story building collapsed.

The incident has been the worst single-day casualty event for IDF after their offensive against Hamas terrorists started in Gaza. On October 7, Hamas terrorists had launched a massive attack against Israeli civilians, killing over 1200 persons.

(With inputs from ANI)

