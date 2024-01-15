Approximately 74 per cent of surveyed Muslims express satisfaction with the ongoing construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, a recent survey by two groups revealed. Most respondents believe this construction project will contribute to fostering closer ties between Hindus and Muslims.

As per the survey findings, a majority of Muslims assert that the Supreme Court decision in 2019 has fortified democracy, and they feel that the community is more secure under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Ram Jan Survey was collaboratively carried out by the Ayurveda Foundation Charitable Trust and the Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM), a Muslim advocacy group affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Providing insights into the survey with this publication, Shahid Sayeed, the national executive member and the individual overseeing national media for the Muslim Rashtriya Manch, revealed that a significant number of Muslims acknowledged that Modi has enhanced the nation’s global standing, emphasizing the need to prevent disruptive forces from tarnishing Islam’s reputation.

“The survey aimed to gauge the perspectives of Muslims on topics such as Sri Ram/Jai Siya Ram/Maryada Purushottam and the sentiments of the Muslim community towards the Modi government. Additionally, the survey examined the accuracy and fairness of portraying Muslims and Islam in public discourse,” stated Shahid Sayeed.

He added, “Approximately 70 per cent of those surveyed expressed confidence in the Modi government, with 72 per cent of Muslims acknowledging a perceived lack of substantial concerns from the Opposition.”