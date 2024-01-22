Monday, January 22, 2024
HomeNews ReportsStudents of Allahabad University make 50 feet long and 30 feet wide rangoli of Ayodhya...
News Reports
Updated:

Students of Allahabad University make 50 feet long and 30 feet wide rangoli of Ayodhya Ram Mandir and Ram Lalla, applies for Guinness World Records

The record-breaking rangoli of Ram Lalla and the Ram Mandir is said to be 50 feet long and 30 feet wide and was unveiled on January 22, on the occasion of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya.

OpIndia Staff
5

A group of 40 students of the Allahabad University who were attempting to make the world’s largest rangoli of the Ram Mandir and Ram Lalla here will unveil it on Monday, January 22, on the auspicious day of the Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha event is being held in the holy town of Ayodhya. The 40 students participating in the creation of the rangoli are affiliated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

The record-breaking rangoli of Ram Lalla and the Ram Mandir is said to be 50 feet long and 30 feet wide. The artwork was displayed at 11:00 AM on Monday. An application has been sent to register it in the Guinness World Records as the largest rangoli, Uttar Pradesh ABVP media coordinator Abhinav Mishra told the media.

Meanwhile, a Guinness World Record was set at Maharashtra’s Chandrapur ahead of the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya when 33,258 ‘diyas’ (earthen lamps) were lit to write “Siyavar Ramchandra Ki Jai” in Hindi.

The Guinness World Record event took place on Saturday night (20th January) in Chandrapur’s Chanda Club grounds. During the function, Maharashtra Minister Mungantiwar was also present. On Sunday morning (21st January), Milind Werlekar and Prasad Kulkarni from Guinness World Records presented Mungantiwar with the document validating the record-setting achievement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya, as well as consecrate the Ram Lalla idol today on 22nd January. Over 7,000 people, including politicians, film stars, and business leaders, have arrived at Ayodhya to attend the inauguration ceremony.

The inauguration ceremony will take place from 11 AM to 1 PM, with PM Modi presiding over the Pran Pratishtha of the Ram Lalla Idol. The Pran Pratishta Ceremony will begin at 12:20 PM and end at 1 PM.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
38,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com