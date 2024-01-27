Following a Court’s order, the ASI report on Gyanvapi complex was recently made available for both Hindu and Muslim petitioners as well as to the media. The report has categorically said that a large Hindu temple existed at the place where the present structure is located. In the 850-page long detailed report, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has revealed that efforts were made to erase parts of the inscription of Aurangzeb’s order to make the mosque in place of the temple.

The inscription was found on a loose stone slab of sandstone recovered from the lower room of the south corridor. It contains Arabic and Persian scripts and the text says, Allahu Akbar, Bismillahi – Ar- Rahman-Ar-Rahim, and other such text. However, in the 6-line text on the slab, the lower two lines have been erased.

But the ASI had photographed the same slab earlier in 1965, in which all the text was intact. The report noted that the photograph of this stone inscription was recorded in ASI records in the year 1965-66. Which shows that the slab has been damaged after 1965.

According to the detailed ASI report, the erased inscription conveyed information about Aurangzeb’s order and mentioned the timeline, that is, in which year the construction of the now-existing structure took place and when expansions to the existing structure were carried out.

As per the records, the construction of the mosque took place in 1676-77 CE. The mosque was later repaired with sahan in around 1792-93 CE.

On comparing the two inscriptions, it was established that “attempt was made to erase last two lines of the inscription mentioning about the construction and expansion of the mosque.”

In simple terms, the report noted that during the recent survey, this stone with inscription was recovered from a room in the mosque. However, the lines relating to construction of the mosque and its expansion have been scratched out.

The ASI report says, “This Arabic and Persian inscription comes from a loose slab and runs in 6 lines of which last two lines have been mutilated purposefully. The inscription states that this mosque was constructed in the 20 regnal year of Aurangzeb Alamgir corresponding to 1676-77 CE and was repaired with Verandah and other parts in 1207 Hijri corresponding to 1792-93 CE.”

Inscription with lower two lines erased

The report mentions that the “Office of the Director Epigraphy, Arabic and Persian inscription, Archaeological Survey of India, Nagpur had copied this inscription in 1965-66. Its estampage is preserved in ASl records and the transcript and gist were published in Annual Report on Indian Epigraphy, Appendix – D, no. 611, 1965-66.”

The translation of the original inscription recorded in 1965-66 is as follows:

God is great In the name of Allah (God), most merciful most compassionate I witness that there is no god but Allah who is one and alone. He is without partner and I witness that Muhammad is his slave and messenger. By the order in the 20th regnal year of the Hadrat Alamgir i.e. Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, this mosque was built. In 1207 Hijri (1792-93 CE) The said mosque came to be repaired with Verandah and like that by Sayyid Mirath Ali Mutawalli.

However, in the slab recovered now, the last two lines have been scratched out.

Image of the slab taken in 1965-66 with no erased text

“This is also brought out by the biography of Emperor Aurangzeb, Maasir-i-Alamgiri, which mentions that Aurangzeb ‘issued orders to the governors of all the provinces to demolish the schools and temples of the infidels’ (Jadu-Nath Sarkar (tr.) 1947, Maasir-i-Alamgiri, pp. 51-52). On 2nd September, 1669 ‘it was reported that, according to the Emperor’s command his officers had demolished the temple of Viswanath at Kashi’ (Jadu-Nath Sarkar (tr.) 1947, Maasir-i-Alamgiri, p. 55),” the ASI report added.

In the brief findings of the Survey, the ASI report states, “The Arabic-Persian inscription found inside a room mentions that the mosque was built in the 20th regnal year of Aurangzeb (1676-77 CE). Hence, the pre-existing structure appears to have been destroyed in the 17th century, during the reign of Aurangzeb, and part of it was modified and reused in the existing structure.”

Further, as per the ASI, animal figurines or carvings in the pre-existing structure — Hindu temple as affirmed by ASI findings – were mutilated, removed, chopped off or covered with stone works. Notably, pictures, idols or any form of depiction is considered ‘haram’, that is unIslamic as per Muslim law.

What the detailed order states about the timeline, whether ‘Existing structure was built on Pre-existing Hindu temple?’ and other key findings

Notably, the ASI carried out investigation to find out the constructional phases of the structure in compliance of the order of Hon’ble Court.

The scientific investigation aimed to find answers to the Court’s query – “whether the existing structure” has been constructed over a pre-existing structure of Hindu temple.

In its reply to the observations of the Court, the ASI stated that based on the studies carried out, observations made on the existing structures, exposed features, and artefacts studied –

It can be concluded that there existed a large Hindu temple prior to the construction of the existing structure.

The ASI report added, “This temple had a big central chamber and based on the study of the existing structures and available evidence it can be concluded that it had at least one chamber to the north, south, east and west respectively. Remains of three chambers to the north, south and west can still be seen but the remains of the chamber to the east and any further extension of it cannot be ascertained physically, as the area to the east is covered under solid functional platform with stone flooring.”

According to the ASI, several materials of the Pre-existing structure (Hindu Temple) were used after they were “made suitable” by either destroying, chopping, or hiding carvings and figurines in the existing structure.

Evidently, the report added, “Entrance to the central chamber of the temple was from the west which has been blocked by stone masonry. Its western chamber was also connected with north and south chambers through a corridor accessible from its north and south entrances respectively. Main entrance to the central chamber was tastefully decorated with carvings of animals and birds and an ornamental torana. Figure carved on the lalatbimba has been chopped off and most of it is covered with stones, bricks and mortar which is used to block the entrance. Remains of a bird figure carved on the door sill, and part of which survived at the northern side, appears to be of a cock.”

Regarding the adulteration or efforts to erase the timeline, the ASI stated, “An inscription kept in the lower room made in south corridor of the existing structure records the construction of the mosque in the 20th regnal year of the Hadrat Alamgir, i.e. Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb (corresponding to A.H. 1087 = 1676-77 CE). The same inscription also records that in the year A.H. 1207 (1792-93 CE) the mosque was repaired with sahan, etc.”

It further noted, “Comparison of the inscription found in the lower room inside the existing structure, with a copy which was made by the ASI in 1965-66, establishes that attempt was made to erase last two lines of the inscription mentioning about the construction and expansion of the mosque.”

Detailing the materials that have been reused, the ASI added, “In the 17th century, part of the pre-existing structure was modified and reused in the existing structure. Animal figures carved on the pre-existing structure were not suitable for this purpose and therefore they were removed. A part of the pre-existing structure was utilised as the core of the existing structure.”

“For the enlargement of the mosque and constructing sahan, pillared verandah, parts of the pre-existing temple such as pillars, pilasters, etc. were reused with little modifications as per the requirement of the changed use,” the report further added.

The report stated that during this expansion of the structure a series of cellars were also constructed to the east, north and south to create additional space and to make a large platform in front of the mosque for accommodating large number of people for prayers.

A row of chambers to the east of it was also later merged with the platform by covering and converting the open corridor in cellars with entrances from north and south.

Artifacts recovered during the ASI’s scientific survey establishes Pre-existing structure as a Hindu Temple

According to reports, the ASI team recovered sculptural remains that represented Hindu deities Vishnu, Shaiva Dwarpala, Shiva linga, Yonipatta without Shiva linga, Krishna, Ganesh, Hanuman, attendant figures, vyala, Nandi, etc. While some of the artifacts could not been identified as they were defaced, mutilated or only fragmented body parts were recovered.



The report pointed out, “Apart from architectural members, good numbers of stone sculptural remains were also found from different locations within the fenced area. The sculptural representations of Vishnu, Shaiva Dwarpala, Shiva linga, Yonipatta without Shiva linga, Krishna, Ganesh, Hanuman, attendant figures, vyala, Nandi, etc. have been identified. Several specimens could not be identified with certainty as they were either too fragmentary like body parts or defaced and worn out. A miniature shrine with sculptural depiction of deities is another noteworthy find.”

“Among the different sculptural specimens Shiva linga and Yonipatta were in good number and mostly found from the cellar S2 and western wall area. Two sculptures of Vishnu were also recorded from cellar S2. Among the two, one is a complete image and another one is only the parikara part of an image depicting the figure of seated Vishnu. Two fragmentary images of Krishna were also found from cellar S2. A head of Ganesh made of marble was found from the cellar S2”, it added.

Further, the report stated that two damaged sculptures of Nandi were also found during the debris clearance in the western chamber. One schist stone sculptural fragment of a head of an image was also found from the cellar N3. Lower part of the Varaha image was found from the debris in the cellar N2. In addition, more than 25 different sculptural fragments of different deities were recorded from study area.

The detailed report could be downloaded from the link given in the below mentioned tweet.

Ok! It seems all my google drive link have exhausted capacity.



So here’s a wetransfer link for the ASI survey report of Gyanvapi. It’ll be valid for 7 days. Download away! https://t.co/rswJTxO27Q — Nupur J Sharma (@UnSubtleDesi) January 27, 2024

Notably, the ASI conducted a detailed survey in compliance of the order dated 21.07.2023 of the Hon’ble District Court, Varanasi. It carried out scientific investigation/ survey between 24.07.2023 and 02.11.2023 at Settlement Plot No. 9130, Varanasi to comply with the directions (a) to (1) given in the said order.

Further, Archaeologists, Epigraphists, Chemists, Engineers, Surveyors, Photographers, and other officials of the ASI and the scientists of the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI), Hyderabad carried out the investigations and collected data, which was systematically analysed.