Friday, January 5, 2024
HomeNews ReportsAssam police foils cattle smuggling attempt by arresting two smugglers Mafizuddin and Mainul Haque,...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Assam police foils cattle smuggling attempt by arresting two smugglers Mafizuddin and Mainul Haque, rescue 6 bovines

Last month, the Guwahati city police, in different operations, apprehended a total of 14 cow smugglers operating close to the border between Assam and Meghalaya and saved 252 animals.

OpIndia Staff
Image source: The Sentinel
4

On Friday, January 5, Assam’s Jamugurihat police successfully thwarted a cow smuggling attempt and arrested two cow smugglers Mafizuddin and Mainul Haque, reported The Sentinel. The police team also managed to rescue six bovines the smugglers were transporting.

According to reports, the incident took place in the Sonitpur district’s Chokighat village in the Jamugurihat region of the state. In an early morning operation, the Jamugurihat police team seized a car with registration number AS 32 C 2387. Following a thorough check, the police team discovered that they were unlawfully carrying six cows.

The six bovines were rescued by the police team. Additionally, the police nabbed two individuals who were transporting the animals without the necessary paperwork or authorization. These two cattle smugglers are identified as Mafizuddin Haque and Mainul Haque respectively. Authorities also confiscated a Tata Bolero Pickup with registration number AS 32 C 2387.

Last month, the Guwahati city police, in different operations, apprehended a total of 14 cow smugglers operating close to the border between Assam and Meghalaya and saved 252 animals.

According to sources, cattle smugglers frequently take advantage of the darkness to stealthily transport their load across the border. An ongoing difficulty for border security authorities is the strategic use of the Jowai route which travels through densely forested areas and creates an environment favourable for such criminal activities.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsassam, bovines, cow, cattle smuggling, cow smugglers
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
38,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com