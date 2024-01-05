On Friday, January 5, Assam’s Jamugurihat police successfully thwarted a cow smuggling attempt and arrested two cow smugglers Mafizuddin and Mainul Haque, reported The Sentinel. The police team also managed to rescue six bovines the smugglers were transporting.

According to reports, the incident took place in the Sonitpur district’s Chokighat village in the Jamugurihat region of the state. In an early morning operation, the Jamugurihat police team seized a car with registration number AS 32 C 2387. Following a thorough check, the police team discovered that they were unlawfully carrying six cows.

The six bovines were rescued by the police team. Additionally, the police nabbed two individuals who were transporting the animals without the necessary paperwork or authorization. These two cattle smugglers are identified as Mafizuddin Haque and Mainul Haque respectively. Authorities also confiscated a Tata Bolero Pickup with registration number AS 32 C 2387.

Last month, the Guwahati city police, in different operations, apprehended a total of 14 cow smugglers operating close to the border between Assam and Meghalaya and saved 252 animals.

According to sources, cattle smugglers frequently take advantage of the darkness to stealthily transport their load across the border. An ongoing difficulty for border security authorities is the strategic use of the Jowai route which travels through densely forested areas and creates an environment favourable for such criminal activities.