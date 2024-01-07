On 6th January, the Governor of West Bengal, CV Ananda Bose, instructed authorities to arrest the Trinamool Congress leader Shahjahan Sheikh in the case related to the attack on Enforcement Directorate officials. The WB Governor expressed concern over the matter and said the TMC leader might have “crossed the border”. Reports suggest that he has instructed the authorities to immediately arrest Sheikh and investigate his alleged connections with terrorists.

The statement from Raj Bhavan read, “On receipt of a complaint in the Peace Room of Raj Bhavan that Sahajahan Sheikh is supported by some political leaders with the connivance of some police officers, Hon’ble Governor instructed the Police chief to arrest the culprit forthwith and report compliance.” The Governor further emphasised the need to track down Sheikh’s location and take necessary action.

The statement further noted that the complaint received by Raj Bhavan pointed out that Sheikh “may have crossed the border” and “may have liaison with the terrorists” that should be investigated immediately.

Notably, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bengal also alleged that there might be involvement of cross-border elements and Rohingyas in the mob attack on ED officials. In a statement, BJP’s state president, Sukanta Majumdar, said, “We have been alleging that cross-border elements and Rohingyas were involved in Friday’s attack on ED officials. We support what the governor has said. If Sahajahan is arrested, it will unveil a big nexus between those involved in corruption and terror.”

Following the Governor’s instructions, TMC criticised him for the remarks. TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, “We don’t know what is the basis of his remarks. According to the Constitution, the governor works in consultation with the state government. So how can he make such remarks without any concrete report or evidence? He is not here to run a parallel government.”

ED officials booked by WB police

On 6th January, West Bengal police registered an FIR against Enforcement Directorate officials who were attacked during a raid at the house of Trinamool Congress leader Shahjahan Sheikh in North 24 Parganas. The raid was being conducted by the central agency in connection to a ration distribution scam.

The FIR was registered under Sections 441, 379, and 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) based on the complaint filed by the caretaker of Shahjahan’s house. Reports suggest that the FIR was registered against them for attempting to “break in without warrant”.

Mob of 800-1000 attacked with intention to kill, said ED

In a statement, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said that its team, along with CRPF and journalists, was attacked, and their vehicles were targeted in Sandeshkhali of North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal. In its statement, the probe agency said that a violent mob comprising 800-1000 people attacked the ED team with CRPF to cause death. It added that the attackers were carrying sticks and stones. The probe agency added that the mob is suspected to be instigated by TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh and his associates. It further informed that three of its officials had been injured in the mob attack and admitted to hospital for treatment. In addition to injuring the on-duty ED officials, the violent mob also stole their laptops, mobile phones, wallets, cash and other belongings.

Public Distribution System Scam

On 26th October, ED raided the residence of West Bengal Minister Jyoti Priya Mallick in Kolkata in connection to a corruption case related to ration distribution. Mallick is a senior TMC leader serving as the forest minister of Bengal. Previously, he held the food minister portfolio. In response to the raid, CM Mamata Banerjee strongly criticised the central agency and accused the BJP-led government at the centre of using such actions as part of a “broader strategy” ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.